It Takes Two director's fantastic single-player co-op game gets a full remake next year

Brothers: A Tale of Two Suns, the fantastic first game from It Takes Two director Josef Fares, is getting a full-on remake set to launch on February 28, 2024.

The trailer for Brothers: A Tale of Two Suns Remake debuted during The Game Awards pre-show, confirming that the new version of the game is set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, Epic, and GOG. The project is being developed by Italian studio Avantgarden and published by 505 Games with the endorsement of Fares. The remake is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

It's a dramatic visual upgrade over the 2013 original, but it looks like the gameplay is all intact. You still take control of the titular brothers as they work together to solve puzzles and work their way through an emotional story. The game was originally designed as a single-player experience where you control both characters simultaneously, but according to a press release, there's now proper co-op support.

"It's a privilege to see new life coming into Brothers," Fares says in that same press release. "Avantgarden have done a great job to bring this story back for a new generation to experience." Fares originally directed Brothers as part of Starbreeze Studios, before going to found Hazelight Studios and leading development on 2018's A Way Out and the surprise 2021 success, It Takes Two, one of the best co-op games out there.

