Open-world game from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 vet's new studio looks like a slick Tokyo dystopia

Last Sentinel is the debut game from Lightspeed LA, a Lightspeed Studios subsidiary led by Steve C. Martin of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption fame, and it sounds like a promising futuristic open-world adventure so far.

The reveal trailer sees protagonist Hiromi Shoda take out a mixed squad of human and robotic soldiers in defense of cowering civilians, making good use of a surprisingly powerful pistol and a leather jacket that I can only assume to be bulletproof. It's all very pretty and also completely free of gameplay, but I'm digging the android dystopia so far and we know from plenty of other media that Tokyo can be a good setting for stories like this.

"Last Sentinel is our massively ambitious debut title and showcases the Lightspeed LA vision to prioritize the player's experience and immersion above all else," Martin said in a press release. "Lightspeed LA is laser focused on a developer-led approach that fosters creativity and delivers original, interactive narrative art while leveraging our ample resources, extensive experience, and state-of-the-art facilities to build the richest and most rewarding experiences for our players."

Last Sentinel is billed as a AAA open-world game, and it's certainly got the development muscle to support that kind of project. Martin aside, Lightspeed LA's team includes developers from games like The Last of Us, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Uncharted, and God of War. How Last Sentinel's gameplay leverages that expertise remains to be seen, but it's an exciting debut from some big names.