Hoping to move away from "casual" game development, former Astro Bot, Bloodborne, and Demon's Souls producer launches new "world-class" studio

Following his work at Sony 's Japan Studio on some of the most beloved FromSoftware titles, including Bloodborne and Demon's Souls, producer Teruyuki Toriyama has founded his own company.

Sirius Studio, as the new game company is called, was formed by Toriyama and Sega veteran Hideki Irie alongside a few other industry veterans with histories at AAA developers, such as Capcom . Standing as a wholly owned subsidiary of GZ Group, as reported by Automaton , the studio's focus will largely be dedicated to the production of console and VR/XR games, but will include PC and mobile game development, too.

Toriyama's decision to found the new studio stemmed from the wish to move away from the development of more "casual" games, as Sirius tells Famitsu in a recent interview. He hopes to produce bigger projects with his company, with "a philosophy of creating a world-class development studio." The official Sirius Studio website confirms as much, outlining that very same plan to cement the company as a "world-class" name.

Although GZ itself leans more into the PC and mobile side of the gaming world, Sirius will be more strictly console and VR-oriented, with an aim to globally release any developed titles at the studio. Toriyama's company currently boasts 20 members, each with experience in AA and/or AAA game development, with plans for further expansion. There's no telling what the future holds for Sirius just yet, but it certainly sounds big.



