The Game Awards 2023 predictions – what we might (and would love to) see at the end-of-year event

The Game Awards 2023 is almost upon us, which means the end of the gaming calendar year is in sight. Naturally, this marks a time for reflection on everything that's been, but, arguably more importantly, it lets us look ahead to everything that's still to come. And that's pretty damn exciting.

To this end, the Geoff Keighley-hosted video games showcase has evolved into a miniature version of old-school E3 in recent years, with plenty of in-development trailers designed to set the tone for the coming weeks and months. Set to take place on Thursday, December 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, things are expected to kick off at 4.30pm PT / 7.30pm ET, and 12.30am UK time on Friday, December 8.

The show itself tends to run around the 90-minute mark, and while we're not absolutely sure what'll show face on the night itself, we're here to do what we do best on this side of things: speculate. Because that's part of the fun, right? Read on for some of the biggest and brightest games we hope and/or would love to see at this year's Game Awards.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was first announced back in 2019 as the follow-up to third-person action-adventure game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. This time built in Unreal Engine 5, our last proper glimpse at the game came during the Xbox conference at this year's Summer Game Fest where the next stretch of the eponymous Senua's tale was showcased via some drop-dead gorgeous environments and visuals. As with all Xbox Game Studios releases, Hellblade 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one – making a release date desirable, and probably likely, for all the Microsoft heads out there.

Baldur's Gate 3 DLC

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

It might be too early just yet, but even a 'coming soon' screen merely nodding to whatever lies ahead for Baldur's Gate 3 would be massive for the RPG and Larian Studios. What a year it's been for Larian, finally lifting the full release curtain on Baldur's Gate 3 after three years in Early Access, and watching its sales skyrocket alongside the game's booming community. The meteoric, and largely unexpected success (at least to this degree) of Baldur's Gate 3 means the developer is in no rush whatsoever to reveal its hand – but wouldn't mention of Baldur's Gate 3 DLC be the perfect end to the perfect year?

Death Stranding 2 gameplay

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

After much hype and speculation, The Game Awards 2023 would be a fitting stage to showcase Death Stranding 2 gameplay for the first time. Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima's personal relationship aside, The Game Awards is, of course, a gathering and celebration of video games – and given the fact game director Kojima scrapped the entire first version of the game's script in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, showing us what the future holds for the action-adventure game sequel at the end of one of the busiest years for video games in recent years at least makes sense.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Time to confess: we included Elden Ring DLC in our Game Awards 2022 predictions list last year too, so desperate were we to see more from the Lands Between at that moment in time. A year on and that hasn't changed at all – it's only grown – so something from FromSoftware about the next steps for its hugely successful action role-player would be very well received. Last week, we learned that Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a "little ways off" but "progressing well" , so while the developer might not have an inordinate amount it's willing to show at this juncture, teasing fans with something small would definitely buoy the crowd ahead of the new year.

Marvel's Wolverine

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 having launched to critical and commercial acclaim this year, developer Insomniac Games can now properly turn its attention to its next big venture: Marvel's Wolverine. First teased back in 2021, we don't know a massive amount of the hows, whys, and wheres of Insomniac's take on Logan's story – you should check out our Marvel's Wolverine guide between times for a closer look at everything we know so far – but it is, of course, a PS5 exclusive, and has shot right to the top of our most-anticipated upcoming Marvel games.

Naughty Dog in some shape or form

(Image credit: HBO)

An appearance from Naughty Dog, most likely on-stage with Neil Druckmann, would make sense at this year's Game Awards – given the imminent arrival of The Last of Us 2 Remastered on PS5, the HBO TV show's incoming second season, and the fact the so-far elusive and untitled The Last of Us multiplayer game remains at large. Something from the latter might be wishful thinking on our part, but like Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring, something small that serves to remind us of its existence would be lovely.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

I mean, at this point I reckon fans of the Hollow Knight saga will take anything regarding its long-awaited and much, much (much) anticipated follow-up, Hollow Knight Silksong. I know I would. Is there any point in including Team Cherry's next elusive game in this list, though? I can't say for sure. Given how many times we've wanted Silksong to peek its head above the parapet before being inevitably let down, will this time be any different? Probably not. Did I still feel compelled to include it here because, well, why not? Absolutely. Fingers (and toes and legs and arms) crossed.

Whether they show face at The Game Awards or not, here are the best upcoming games we're looking forward to most in the coming months