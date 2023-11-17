Everything we know about Baldur's Gate 3 DLC so far

Baldur's Gate 3 DLC and content expansions are something that people have been waiting for practically since BG3 came out, with any number of ideas for downloadable content to come. Developer Larian Studios have already made numerous comments regarding BG3 DLC, some of which is indicative of future expansions, some of which is not. Below, I'll summarise everything we know so far about prospective DLC for Baldur's Gate 3, including if it'll happen, when it might happen, and what it might add to the game.

Everything revealed so far about Baldur's Gate 3 DLC

I'll go into more detail about Baldur's Gate 3 DLC below, but right now here's a quick summary of the details:

Developer Larian Studios have stated: "We want to do more. We don't know what yet." (August 2023)

Larian is currently focusing on patches and refinements to BG3 before beginning work on prospective DLC.

There's currently been no indication of what DLC content would contain or be about.

Despite no known DLC plans, patches are already adding content to the game on a semi-regular basis.

So… yeah, right now details are pretty thin, though not wholly absent. There does appear to be some sort of downloadable content in the far distance, but the timescale and shape it'll take has yet to be determined right now.

Is Baldur's Gate 3 going to have DLC?

At time of writing, it seems very likely that Baldur's Gate 3 is going to have DLC expansions, though that's not a total guarantee, as nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Still, in an interview with IGN in August 2023, Larian Senior Product Manager Tom Butler made the following statement:

"We'll carry on patching for a while and then we're all going to take a holiday and then we'll figure out what we do next. But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don't know what yet."



So yes: it does seem like a DLC expansion for Baldur's Gate 3 is somewhere down the pipeline, but it's not being made yet. Right now Larian still seems to have a lot of focus on patching, balancing and refining the existing game, so it'll likely be some time before work on the DLC starts properly.

When is the Baldur's Gate 3 DLC coming out?

Sorry to say that with the ideas around BG3 DLC seemingly being no more concrete in the creators' mind right now than "wouldn't it be nice if", it doesn't appear that there's any official date for expansions anywhere close to soon, and no real estimates for audiences to work from.



It's worth keeping in mind that a prospective DLC would massively vary in production and development time depending on numerous factors - the resources that Larian wants to allocate to it, whether they want to work on numerous expansions simultaneously, the existence of other projects or simply the sheer scale of DLC that they want to make. A selection of new hairstyles, for example, is going to be fairly quick to craft, while assembling a new region or city to explore is going to take a lot, lot longer.

I'd also mention that Larian does seem to work impressively fast - the new ending for Karlach was added in a patch mere days after criticisms over her initial finale were arising, and while BG3 had a long development process when going through early access, it resulted in one of the largest, deepest games in recent memory - a pretty solid time/output ratio.



Plus, it's worth noting that. arguably, lots of DLC for Baldur's Gate 3 is coming out at the moment already - it's just free. Like with Karlach, the constant patches aren't just fixing technical issues, they're adding requested features and new options. A permadeath difficulty seems to be on the way, and we've already seen the addition of the magic mirror that lets you change your appearance.



Finally, we'll add that Larian's CEO has teased another game starting development in the wake of recent awards success for BG3. This might cause a slower development for potential DLC, though considering the massive success they've had, it's entirely possible that there's enough resources to work on both without either of them sacrificing anything.

What will the Baldur's Gate 3 DLC be about?

Like with potential scheduling, it's simply too early in the DLC development schedule to know what any major expansions will include, but that doesn't mean we can't indulge in a little speculation based on the game itself and what elements seem especially likely or prime for expansion.



Warning: some minor spoilers for the story of Baldur's Gate 3 to follow.

More classes/character creation options: Baldur's Gate 3 has all the core character creation options, classes and races from D&D, plus a few more, but there's still some extra ones that could be added: the Artificer class, for example, or the chance to play as popular new Baldur's Gate 3 races like the Aasimar, Goliaths or Kobolds.

Baldur's Gate 3 has all the core character creation options, classes and races from D&D, plus a few more, but there's still some extra ones that could be added: the Artificer class, for example, or the chance to play as popular new Baldur's Gate 3 races like the Aasimar, Goliaths or Kobolds. Avernus: Avernus is a major plot point in Baldur's Gate 3, but our chances to visit it are limited largely to Raphael's home, the House of Hope. With Karlach and Wyll's backstories both tying into the top layer of Hell, as well as the Tiefling Refugees, a chance to explore it properly would not go amiss, as I myself argued in more detail in this feature.

Avernus is a major plot point in Baldur's Gate 3, but our chances to visit it are limited largely to Raphael's home, the House of Hope. With Karlach and Wyll's backstories both tying into the top layer of Hell, as well as the Tiefling Refugees, a chance to explore it properly would not go amiss, as I myself argued in more detail in this feature. The Gith: Lae'zel's people, the Gith, are a significant part of Baldur's Gate 3, but one that doesn't quite get as much attention as you'd think: you can go to the Creche and have significant interactions with them in the third act, but they're passing interactions with visitors, and a chance to go to the Astral Plane and see their star-dwelling society could fill in a lot of detail.

Lae'zel's people, the Gith, are a significant part of Baldur's Gate 3, but one that doesn't quite get as much attention as you'd think: you can go to the Creche and have significant interactions with them in the third act, but they're passing interactions with visitors, and a chance to go to the Astral Plane and see their star-dwelling society could fill in a lot of detail. The Upper City: Upon reaching the city of Baldur's Gate itself in Act 3, your explorations are limited to the Lower City and surrounding regions, with the Upper City effectively gated off until a specific moment in the game's finale, where you don't really have time to explore. Why not open up the manor houses and high society to our chaotic adventuring party?

Upon reaching the city of Baldur's Gate itself in Act 3, your explorations are limited to the Lower City and surrounding regions, with the Upper City effectively gated off until a specific moment in the game's finale, where you don't really have time to explore. Why not open up the manor houses and high society to our chaotic adventuring party? Waterdeep: Waterdeep is Gale's home and a major part of D&D lore, a huge metropolis that's more focused on colourful weirdness and political intrigue than the more dour, cutthroat Baldur's Gate, with Beholder crime lords and guardian dragons. A chance to visit it would not go amiss.

Waterdeep is Gale's home and a major part of D&D lore, a huge metropolis that's more focused on colourful weirdness and political intrigue than the more dour, cutthroat Baldur's Gate, with Beholder crime lords and guardian dragons. A chance to visit it would not go amiss. Planescape and Sigil: We're getting into "wishlist" territory now, but Sigil is a beloved city in D&D that serves as the crossroads at the centre of the universe, with portals to everywhere and anywhere, filled with monsters, demons, angels and more. Planescape: Torment was a beloved game in the 1990s now considered one of the great RPGs, and its engine was actually used to make the first Baldur's Gate game!

