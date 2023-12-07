Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer leak lets slip that the Metroidvania-style platformer is getting a demo in January

A Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo has been accidentally revealed for launch next month.

PlayStation Brazil's YouTube channel has uploaded a new story trailer for Ubisoft's next Prince of Persia game. The key detail from the now-deleted trailer is that there's seemingly an unannounced demo for the action game set to debut next month on all platforms on January 11.

That's just a few days before The Lost Crown launches on January 15. At the time of writing, the trailer has been scrubbed entirely from the PlayStation YouTube channel, just in case there was any doubt about it going live accidentally.

The timing of the trailer leaking just before The Game Awards 2023 takes place is either indicative of an announcement or a wild coincidence. The awards ceremony takes place later today in Los Angeles at around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET or 12:30 am GMT/1:30am CET the next day for UK and European viewers, respectively.

So far, there's been no indication that Ubisoft games will be present at the ceremony, but host Geoff Keighley hasn't let all the surprises out of the bag yet. The new Prince of Persia game could just be one of several surprise announcements on the night at the showcase. After all, it can never be said that Keighley doesn't love a "world premiere" trailer.

For more on what to expect from the game when you can play it, read up on our full Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown preview for more.

You can also read our Game Awards live coverage report for a full look over all the latest news out of the ceremony.