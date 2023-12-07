Here's when The Game Awards 2023 start and where you can stream it

It's that time of the year again, The Game Awards 2023 is right around the corner so if you want to tune in live - here's when The Game Awards start and where you can watch it.

There's always a lot of speculation around this event as to what announcements or premieres we could get. Host Geoff Keighley has already said that the event features "more new game announcements than normal" and that most of the games set to make an appearance are "kind of unannounced things" during a Q&A session on Twitch this week.

Some developers have also announced/teased that they'll be showcasing something during The Game Awards, so we already know that we'll be getting our first look at the upcoming Dead by Daylight single-player horror game, Persona developer Atlus' new game Metaphor: ReFantazio, and something exciting from the developer of Outlast. There are still probably lots of secret things to look forward to too.

When does The Game Awards 2023 start?

The event itself is set to take place on December 7 or 8 (depending on where in the world you are) and will be available to livestream at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT / 12:30AM GMT. It's expected to last between 2 - 3 hours, so it'll be a very late night for those in the UK tuning in at past midnight tonight.

Hopefully, the late night will be worth it though as, like usual, we're not only going to find out the winners of this year's The Game Awards but also get some announcements, musical performances, and more.

The Game Awards 2023 countdown

Where can I watch The Game Awards 2023?

To watch it live, you can head on over to The Game Awards YouTube channel (we've embedded the link below), as well as Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Live, TikTok, and even Steam at the above times.

If you just can't wait until later today, you could always catch up with Day of the Devs Game Awards Edition 2023 and Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2023 - both of which took place yesterday and highlighted a ton of exciting upcoming indie games. You can also get an idea of what games were received well this year by catching up with The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 winners from last month.