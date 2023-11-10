Here are all the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 winners

Let's take a look at all the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 winners shall we?



This year's awards took place on Friday, November 20 and for the first time since 2019 it was in person again in London, as well as live-streamed around the globe. The show, which is now in its 41st year, recognizes the talent present all across the video game industry. From those who create experiences that enrich our lives and transfix us during our downtime, to the people who bring those characters and worlds to life, there are plenty of games and studios that deserve recognition each year.

We received a record amount of votes this year, with you all coming out in your millions to pick your games of the year across over a dozen categories. This year, it's Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 that's taken home the most awards, picking up a record-breaking seven Golden Joysticks in total including UGOTY and Larian itself taking home Studio of the Year.

Here is the full list of all tonight's Golden Joystick Awards 2023 winners:

Golden Joystick Award Winners 2023

Full Nominations

Best Storytelling

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Still Playing Award

No Man's Sky (winner)

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Best Visual Design

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies of P

Street Fighter 6

Studio of the Year

Larian Studios (winner)

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Expansion

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (winner)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Indie Game

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars (winner)

Best Multiplayer Game

Exoprimal

Diablo 4

Street Fighter 6

Remnant 2

Mortal Kombat 1 (winner)

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Audio

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy 16 (winner)

Best Game Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer (winner)

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy 14

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR game

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain (winner)

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

Best Gaming Hardware

PlayStation VR2 (winner)

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Breakthrough Award

Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics' Choice Award

Alan Wake 2

Best Streaming Game

Valorant

Best Lead Performer

Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16 (winner)

Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Best Supporting Performer

Laura Bailey - Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Cissy Jones - Andreja in Starfield

Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16

Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pikmin 4

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (winner)

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller 2

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Diablo 4

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 16

Resident Evil 4 (winner)

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield (winner)

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

Most Wanted Game

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (winner)

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades 2

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Everywhere

Frostpunk 2

Ark 2

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Ultimate Game of the Year