Baldur's Gate 3 is your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

By Ali Jones
published

Another win caps off a huge night

Baldur's Gate 3 winning at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has claimed the top prize at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel, capping off a huge night by winning the title of Ultimate Game of the Year.

After a phenomenal few months since its launch in the summer, Baldur's Gate 3's critical and commercial success has translated into a stellar awards night. As well as this Ultimate prize, the game, its cast, and developer Larian Studios has taken home another six awards, winning every category it was nominated for. 

On top of Ultimate Game of the Year and PC Game of the Year, the game secured prizes for its community, its storytelling, and its visual design, in addition to prizes for Larian as Studio of the Year and Astarion actor Neil Newbon for Best Supporting Performer.

That's the biggest haul for a single game since The Witcher 3, which won five awards (including UGOTY) in 2015, with Most Wanted nods in 2013 and 2014 with three more awards in 2016 for its excellent Blood and Wine expansion, which netted a performance award for Geralt actor Doug Cockle.

To win this final award, Baldur's Gate 3 had to beat a massive field of games representing the amazing year of titles we've seen throughout 2023. Other Ultimate Game of the Year nominees included blockbusters like Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Marvel's Spider-Man, genre-leaders like Diablo 4, Forza Motorsport, and Street Fighter 6, delightful surprises like Dead Space and Hi-Fi Rush, and indie darlings like Cocoon and Sea of Stars. 

The full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees is as follows:

To best a field of 19 competitors that strong is testament to the quality, attention to detail, and heart that went into Baldur's Gate 3. Now where's that DLC?

