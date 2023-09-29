Voting for The Golden Joystick Awards 2023 is now live – here are the nominees in full

Voting for this year's Golden Joystick Awards has begun, with a raft of nominees across multiple categories now available for you to consider for a vote.

You've got until October 20 to have your say in hotly contested categories including Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Most Wanted Game.



Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lead the way with four nominations each, while multiple categories reveal intriguing matchups. For example, Street Fighter 6 squares up to Mortal Kombat 1 for Best Multiplayer Game.

If you're wondering why big games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage aren't nominated for voting, it's for the simple reason that they are yet to be released or reviewed by our judges. However, we expect these titles to be in contention for Ultimate Game of the Year, which opens later on.



On October 23, we'll reveal the nominations for the Ultimate Game of the Year Award, Best Performer, and Best Supporting Performer, with voting due to go live on the same day before closing on October 27. The awards ceremony is due to go ahead on November 10 with an in-person event – a first since 2019.



While Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lead the way with four nominations each, Street Fighter 6, Hi-Fi Rush, Dave the Diver, and Starfield aren't far behind with three nods each. All in all, 100 games and pieces of hardware are represented across 17 categories.

You can cast your vote by following the link above and, in doing so, earn a free gaming ebook worth up to £9.99 / $9.99. You can find all the categories and nominations below.

Golden Joystick Awards 2023 Nominations

Best Audio

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Best Storytelling

Baldur's Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansion

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Best Gaming Hardware

PlayStation VR2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars

Best Multiplayer Game

Exoprimal

Diablo IV

Street Fighter 6

Remnant II

Mortal Kombat 1

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design

Baldur's Gate 3

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies Of P

Street Fighter 6

(Image credit: Mintrocket)

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pikmin 4

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller II

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XVI

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Still Playing Award

No Man's Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Studio of the Year

Larian Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades II

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

EVERYWHERE

Frostpunk 2

ARK 2

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Returning in 2023 Best VR Game

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

You've also got the Breakthrough Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and Lifetime Achievement categories, with the winners being selected by a group of journalists from GamesRadar+, PCGamer, Future Game Show, EDGE Magazine, Retro Gamer, and PLAY magazine alongside Future's trusted network of freelance writers. Much like the other categories, the winners will be revealed on the big night - no spoilers before then!

“What. A. Year," says games, video, and digital events content director Daniel Dawkins. "It’s a testament to the astonishing quality of 2023’s game releases that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - an exceptional sequel to one of the best games of all time - isn’t the only game to claim the most nominations. Larian’s critically adored Baldur’s Gate 3 shares that accolade, earning a coveted 10/10 in Edge Magazine, and hailed by PC Gamer’s reviewer as the ‘greatest RPG I’ve played’.

"Bethesda’s epic Starfield achieved lift-off despite the gravity of expectations, while big sequels such as Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 hit the mark. Add a slew of superb AAA remakes, plus indie gems including Dave the Diver, Dredge and Cocoon, and 2023 has a legitimate claim to the best in gaming history.

"The Golden Joystick Awards are held in such high regard since only the public’s votes will decide the winners. We’re thrilled to share this intensely debated shortlist and - this year, more than ever - are a touch relieved at not casting the deciding vote.”

Vote in the Golden Joystick Awards and claim a free ebook

(Image credit: Future)

So, about that ebook. Anyone who votes will get one of the following digital tomes for free, rather than the usual price of $8.99 / £8.99.

Check them out below:

100 Retro Games to Play Before You Die

Ultimate Guide To Fantasy Gaming

The Story of Zelda

Retro Gamer Presents: The Handheld Gaming Collection

Minecraft Secrets & Cheats Vol 3

When does voting open and close?

Voting is now open, so you can hop right to it. You've got until 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 11pm BST on October 20, 2023, to have your say.

For more on this year's show, visit Golden Joystick Awards 2023 or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.