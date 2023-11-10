Baldur's Gate 3 wins the Best Community Award at the Golden Joysticks

Baldur's Gate 3 has claimed another award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel, taking home the prize for Best Game Community.

The CRPG has certainly earned itself a fan base in the months since it launched in August. Three months can be a long time to keep a community engaged, but social media continues to be flooded with art, analysis, and many, many memes. From copious Astarion pics to everyone's favourite princess Shadowheart, it's clear how deeply invested the fans have been.

Of course, that's been helped along by the cast, who've certainly leaned into the game's popularity. From joint D&D campaigns to Baldur's Gate 3 playthroughs inspired by their characters, to Spotify playlists of what those characters would love to be listening to, the voices of Baldur's Gate 3's Origin characters have been a crucial part of the community from the get-go.

To claim its latest prize, Baldur's Gate 3 beat some massive communities. The full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees is below:

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3 (winner)

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I say latest prize because Baldur's Gate 3 is sweeping the Awards this evening - this is its fourth win, after already having claimed the prizes for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Studio of the Year for Larian Studios. And there could be plenty left to come, with more three more nominations including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year.

