Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is your Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

By Joe Donnelly
published

Nostalgia meets nuance in this 20-game-strong category

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth winning at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has won the Most Wanted Game category at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel. 

Due in February of next year, Square Enix's much-anticipated follow-up marks the second part of a planned three-part modern-day reimagining of its 1997 source material. 

Hot on the heels of 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth extends the legendary story beyond Midgar – with a recent trailer teasing familiar spots such as Cid's Rocket Town, Red XIII's Cosmo Canyon, and the indelible Gold Saucer theme park. 

Add flashes of an introspective Sephiroth, Jenova, Junon Harbor and that thoroughfare-dominating parade, and it's easy to see why people are looking forward to this one, and, indeed, why it's come out on top of this year's Golden Joysticks' Most Wanted category. 

Throw in the teasiest of Emerald Weapon teasers, and… yeah, February 29, 2024 really can't come soon enough. Full credit to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth rising to the top of its 20-game-strong category. 

Here's the full list of Most Wanted Game Golden Joystick 2023 nominees, and as you can see Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth beat 19 other games to come out on top: 

