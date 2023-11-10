Final Fantasy 16 scores Best Audio gong at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Final Fantasy 16 has won developer Square Enix the Best Audio award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 powered by Intel.

Final Fantasy 16 sees fallen nobility Clive Rosfield set out on a journey of revenge before being swept up into something much grander. With a musical score led by composer Masayoshi Soken – beloved by the community for his work on Final Fantasy 14 and as the head of the all-Square Enix band The Primals – plenty of you enjoyed the team’s efforts to aid the sorrow and thrills Final Fantasy 16 brings through the music.

The latest installment in the long-running Final Fantasy series beat out competition from a raft of musically magnificent numbers. You can see the full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees below:

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)

In our Final Fantasy 16 review, we praise the willingness to shake up the series formula through action-focused gameplay and some stellar voice acting from the cast – we’re sure plenty of you found that Rosfield’s gravely tones made for quite the audio experience, too.

“Despite the time and polish, Final Fantasy 16 remains a gamble,” we said. “The medieval fantasy is sure to be recognizable to long-term fans keen to see the series return to its roots, though a stripping of RPG elements goes against what plenty desire. You get swifter, more action-focused gameplay that makes the series more approachable to those who haven't played, though whether they do is far from certain.

“It's the kind of gamble that Final Fantasy has happily made in the past so that the series may reinvent itself to execute the type of story its creatives want to tell. Time will tell if Final Fantasy 16 pays off, but history certainly supports it.”

