The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Nintendo Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was one of 2023's most anticipated games, so it's no surprise that it won Nintendo Game of the Year at The Golden Joysticks 2023 powered by Intel.

Released back in May of this year, fans are still discovering hidden details about Tears of the Kingdom six months later. There have been a lot of great games to keep you busy on the Nintendo Switch this year, including Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Pikmin 4, but none are quite as beloved as Link's latest open-world adventure - it is after all the fastest-selling Zelda game in history .

One of the highlights of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's release is seeing players' creations using Link's new Ultrahand and Fuse abilities. Some have been impressive like the controllable mech and the Star Wars-inspired Podracer whereas others have been extremely cursed like the skeleton plane and all of the Korok torture devices .

In our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review , we described the Breath of the Wild sequel as "a rich, robust experience that builds on what came before." We also praised its new powers, evocative and intriguing storybook narrative, and the way it managed to make Hyrule feel fresh again despite being a follow-up to 2017's Breath of the Wild.

"Tears of the Kingdom sets a standard for immersive gameplay that most major games don't even try to achieve, let alone match. So yes, though almost intimidatingly big at times, Tears of the Kingdom manages to keep focus and provide a rich, robust experience that builds on what came before."

