Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player builds an honest-to-goodness Star Wars podracer

Players have now had over a week to spend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the creations are getting predictably wild. Now we've got an honest-to-goodness Star Wars podracer.

Yes, the best part of The Phantom Menace has now been recreated in Tears of the Kingdom, courtesy of a user going by the name of, uh, 'meatswipe'. The build is pretty simple, all things considered. The twin engines are each made up of two powered wheels given momentum with a pair of fans.

The engines are linked by a wooden beam, representing the magnetic beam in the original movie, which then connects to the cockpit through another set of beams attached by a wooden wheel, for that authentic sway. The cockpit itself is simply made up of a steering stick, a stabilizer, and a fan pointed 45 degrees upward for a bit of lift.

"It’s surprisingly maneuverable," meatswipe says. "Works on water as well." All that for a cost of just 30 Zonaite. (If you're still trying to figure out how to get Autobuild in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can follow that link for a full guide.)

Meanwhile, other players have largely used Ultrahand to create giant flaming penis men and violate the Geneva Conventions. If you had any doubts about what happens when you give players the freedom to be creative, put them to rest: the results will always involve sex and violence.

OK, now hear me out... What if Tears of the Kingdom is actually one of the best Star Wars games? Its position will be cemented once somebody builds a Death Star.