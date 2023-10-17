Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom graverobber creates skeleton plane that's sure to bring nightmares to the people of Hyrule

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan has crafted a skeleton plane for whizzing around the skies of Hyrule, and it's sure to cause sleepless nights for the citizens below.

While Tears of the Kingdom offers an intriguing story to unpick and a sprawling world filled with puzzles, it's arguably at its best when you're just gluing random objects together to see what weird and wonderful inventions you can come up with and witnessing the makeshift devices concocted by others.

The latest quirky creation that's caught our eye comes courtesy of DarkNuck84. The player opted to make a flying device out of the skeleton of a giant creature, and it's both impressive and incredibly creepy.

A video posted on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit shows the unconventional flying device in action. It's constructed using several wing gliders, which are attached to the bones of the long-dead creature, along with a heck of a lot of fans. A huge battery powers it and this sits on the front alongside a control stick.

Despite its enormous size and weight, it glides smoothly, almost majestically, through the air, something which DarkNuck84 seemingly wasn't expecting when they were piecing it together. "I can't believe this worked!" they write. Sadly, it's not suitable for long-distance flights. "It didn't go much further than what the video shows before the wings started breaking down, which was unfortunate," the player explains in the comments. "But it sure made for a fun 30 seconds!"

If you're keen on replicating DarkNuck84's creation - and don't mind the mental anguish it might cause Hyrule's NPCs - you'll find the skeleton parts the player used in a cave on the far western edge of the Gerudo Desert.

Other brilliant and bizarre creations players have come up with in the months since Tears of the Kingdom's launch include a virtual version of the tabletop toy game Beyblade, a Subnautica-style first-person submarine, and an orbital satellite laser cannon that can obliterate a boss in under a minute. What we'll see next is anyone's guess.

