Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player obliterates Gleeok in under one minute with orbital laser creation

By Hope Bellingham
Poor Gleeok didn't stand a chance

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has created an orbital satellite laser cannon that's powerful enough to take out a boss in under a minute. 

As highlighted by the Twitter user below, one innovative Tears of the Kingdom player has created a machine powerful enough to take out reoccurring big baddie Gleeok - a three-headed dragon - in under one minute. In the clip, Link activates the self-made weapon before rushing toward Gleeok and letting the flying machine do all the work. All Link has to do is avoid the enemy's attack while it gets attacked from above. 

According to the replies to the tweet, it seems the Tears of the Kingdom player was able to create such a powerful build using a few Zonai items, such as a Hover Stone, a sled, a shield, 10 beam emitters, and a rocket. Other Zelda fans have also theorized what else this player used, including the Zonai construct head to lock onto the enemy and a swivel mount so the machine can face the target. 

One of the best things about Tears of the Kingdom's release last week is seeing all of the player-made creations. There have been some truly impressive ones, like the fan that created a controllable mech, and some more disturbing ones, like the various Korok torture devices players have created. 

Despite only releasing less than a week ago, other Zelda fans have also been hard at work attempting to set and beat the Tears of the Kingdom speedrunning record. The most impressive one we've seen so far is the speedrunner that managed to finish the game in 94 minutes - just hours after Tears of the Kingdom's release. 

Want to see even more fan-made creations? Watching Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players try (and fail) to build things is the best part of its launch.

