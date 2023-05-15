Watching Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players try (and fail) to build things is the best part of its launch

It's been three days since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched and in that time we've seen some truly wild creations.

If you've been online over the last few days, you're sure to have seen videos of Tears of the Kingdom players creating some interesting contraptions during their journey around Hyrule. Some are genius, like the Tears of the Kingdom player that created a controllable mech out of ordinary items in the game, and others are just downright disturbing, like all the players who have been torturing the harmless Koroks that are scattered around the game.

In between this, you've also got the players that are just trying their best. The ones who might not get it right the first time, but will try just about anything to get Link through Hyrule or to reunite those Koroks. Below we've included some of our favorite "bodged jobs" in Tears of the Kingdom, many of which end with Link being thrown off a cliff.

First up, we've got this Reddit post, humbly titled: 'It ain‘t much, but it‘s honest work.' This is a pretty appropriate caption considering this Tears of the Kingdom player attempts to build a small shack using Link's Ultrahand and Fuse abilities along with various pieces of wood scattered around the place. As you can see for yourself, things look promising at the start but quickly head south when the little house falls in on itself. Can't say it doesn't do the job though.

Next up, we've got two similar clips that show new and innovative ways to get Link or a Korok from one side of Hyrule to another. In the first video, the player demonstrates a new launch technique they've dubbed 'The Tangent Launch.' To pull off this move, Link will need to stick several logs together and place a Zonaite in front of them. If standing in the right position, when the Zonaite is shot at, it should react with the wood, swinging towards Link and flinging him off the nearest cliff side. As for the Korok, well, you can see what happens when you place one on the end of a makeshift catapult for yourself below.

I love this game ROFL #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/hB8eAfGIRrMay 15, 2023 See more

Finally, I'm here to share "a cool way to make safe descents," according to one Reddit user. In the video below, the player in question once again uses the Ultrahand and Recall ability to move and cling onto a log to safely get down to a floating island without dealing Link any fall damage. How they figured this one out I'll never know.

Last, but certainly not least, we've got the inventor of maybe the best and most intricate creation in Tears of the Kingdom yet: the "double rock." Feel free to try this one out for yourselves.