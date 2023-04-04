All Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fusions and fuse combinations

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fuse ability allows you to make fusion weapons, as revealed in the gameplay trailer , mixing items together for different results and creating fused gear that's better than the unfused model. This can result in everything from greater damage, to increased range to homing shots, explosive elements and more durability. We'll go through everything we know about the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fuse ability below, including the revealed fusions and the effects they have.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fuse ability explained

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fuse ability allows players to merge items and weapons together into "fusions'' that combine traits of both. While many examples are available, these broader trends have been revealed in the marketing materials so far:

Weapon/object fusions: Fusing a weapon with a loose object that you wouldn't normally be able to carry around. For example, fusing a stick with a boulder increases its damage and durability significantly.

Fusing a weapon with a loose object that you wouldn't normally be able to carry around. For example, fusing a stick with a boulder increases its damage and durability significantly. Weapon/weapon fusions: Fusing two weapons together to combine elements of both. The gameplay trailer showed a Long Stick/Farmer's Pitchfork fusion that had a massively increased reach over either weapon.

Fusing two weapons together to combine elements of both. The gameplay trailer showed a Long Stick/Farmer's Pitchfork fusion that had a massively increased reach over either weapon. Weapon/material fusions: Fusing a weapon with an inventory item or material that would normally be used for cooking, elixir brewing or similar. Fusing an arrow with White Chuchu Jelly made it explode with frost damage, while a Keese Eyeball on an arrow gave it a homing power.

All Tears of the Kingdom fusions and fused weapons revealed so far

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has revealed numerous combinations of fused weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, but suggested that these are only a small percentage of what can be created with the Fuse ability. Here's the fusions we've seen so far, and what it's been confirmed they do (if these fusions have other properties, we haven't seen them yet):

Tree Branch + Boulder: Increased damage and durability

Increased damage and durability Long Stick + Farmer's Pitchfork: Increased damage and range

Increased damage and range Arrow + Korok Frond: Increased damage and added wind effect (unconfirmed)

Increased damage and added wind effect (unconfirmed) Arrow + White Chuchu Jelly: Increased damage and ice damage explosion

Increased damage and ice damage explosion Arrow + Keese Eyeball: Increased damage and homing effect

Increased damage and homing effect Shield + Puffshroom: Creates obscuring smokescreen after blocking attack (destroys Puffshroom)

Creates obscuring smokescreen after blocking attack (destroys Puffshroom) Wooden Stick + Log: Increased damage and range

Increased damage and range Old Wooden Shield + Rock: Increased damage

How to use the Fuse Ability and create fusion weapons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Fuse Ability should not be confused with Ultrahand, an ability which is used to create structures and vehicles. To use the Fuse ability and create fusions, players appear to trigger it, then highlight an object either in the world around them, or in their menu. They can then choose to fuse it to a melee weapon, shield or arrow that they have equipped at the time.

It's not clear at time of writing if there's a way to de-fuse objects and revert them back to their original states, nor if there'll be any major downsides to fusion. We've seen fusions break or revert to normal depending on their use (such as the Puffshroom/Shield destroying the Puffshroom after blocking an attack) but it's unlikely all weapons and combos work this way.

