Is there weapon durability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Weapon degradation and seeing your weapons break as a whole was a contentious issue in the previous game, and now Tears of the Kingdom is ready to revive that argument all over again. We'll explain how weapon durability and degradation works in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as how to stop your weapons breaking.

Does Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom feature weapon durability?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Yes, there will be weapon durability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and your weapons will break after too long. Everything we've seen so far indicates that this system will work very similarly to how it was in Breath of the Wild, with each weapon having its own specific durability, and wearing down with constant use in battle until it eventually breaks and disappears from your inventory. It's not been confirmed if this mechanic applies to shields and bows as well as melee weapons, as it did before, but right now there's no reason to assume otherwise.



However, unlike before, there's now a clear way to improve a weapon's durability in in the game, something that didn't exist previously.

How to stop weapons breaking in Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Whereas in Breath of the Wild weapons had a fixed durability that couldn't be changed, now in Tears of the Kingdom, you can improve a weapon's durability by means of Fuse, one of the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities.

We've gone into more detail about how the ability works as a whole in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fusions and the fuse ability guide, but we've seen that fusing your weapon with certain other items can increase its durability - significantly, in some cases. The gameplay trailer shows Link fusing a stick with a nearby boulder, something explicitly said to increase its durability and stop it from breaking so fast, among other changes.

Remember, this isn't the same thing as repairing the weapon - we don't yet know if there'll be any way to do that - it's just increasing its "max health", to use a helpful comparison. Still, it's more than what Breath of the Wild offered, and may help alleviate the issue for those who found weapon degradation frustrating in that game.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission