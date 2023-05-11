The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword is arguably the best weapon in the game, but where can you get it? After being broken in the promotional material, you might be concerned it's lost for good, but you can fix the Master Sword and even fuse it with other materials! We'll explain where to find it in this guide on how to get the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as how it works once you have it.

WARNING: This guide has been written with the absolute minimum amount of spoilers necessary to explain, but at least a few shots and references to later events in this gameplay section have been included as they're absolutely relevant to the guide.

How to get the Master Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is something you'll have on you during the game's tutorial in the Great Sky Islands, albeit in a broken, reduced form - but you'll lose it again near the tail end of that sequence. After that, if you want to get it, you'll need to do the following:

Find the memories in all eleven Geoglyphs spread around the map Find the newly-unlocked twelfth memory in the middle of Rist Peninsula Get to the head of the Light Dragon Use stamina to pull out the Master Sword

Clearly there's a lot to unpack here, so we'll go through it all below - but don't worry, it's worth it. Aside from being an icon of the series, the Master Sword is the best weapon in the game, has a built-in ranged attack when you press R, and does huge damage on specific foes - namely, anything associated with Ganon or the Gloom (it'll glow blue when they're close).

Finding the Geoglyphs and Dragon Tears

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Geoglyphs are spread across the map, with eleven in total to find. We've gone into further detail in our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyphs guide, so you can use that if you need the help, but here's a few basics:

The Geoglyphs are spread across the entire map. Looking down from the sky islands or after launching yourself with a fast travel tower is the best way to spot them.

If you're having trouble, you can narrow down their location using the carved map (shown above) at the back of the Forgotten Temple Impa shows you in the ravine between Tabantha Tundra and Great Hyrule Forest (coordinates -0973, 2795, -0092)

Looking down at them, each Geoglyph has numerous teardrop shapes built into the design. However, you're looking for the teardrop that isn't hollow , the one that's a solid shape, not just the empty outline of a tear.

, the one that's a solid shape, not just the empty outline of a tear. Go to that tear and interact with it to reveal a little pit - and the memory vision inside.

Once you've found all eleven Geoglyphs and the Dragon Tear memories within, a new one will appear in a cinematic - and you've got to find it.

Where to find the last Dragon Tear Memory

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The last Dragon Tear memory is in the very middle of Rist Peninsula, the spiral path on the East coast of the map near the Akkala region (exact coordinates are 4535, 2143, 0000). There's a shrine right next to it, so if you've unlocked that one already, you'll be able to fast travel there. No Geoglyph this time, the Dragon Tear memory is out in the open, surrounded by Silent Princess flowers.

Trigger it, and after the memory you'll see a new dragon appear - a Light Dragon. You need to land on its head.

How to get to the Light Dragon

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Light Dragon starts to hang around the Akkala region at this point, though after you get the Master Sword it will move randomly across all of Hyrule. The best way we've found to get it is to use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, West of the Peninsula, to launch yourself into the air, then glide down onto the Light Dragon's nose, where you'll see the Master Sword waiting for you between the Dragon's eyes.

How much stamina do you need for the Master Sword?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Like last time, you need to have levelled up to a certain point to successfully pull out the Master Sword. However, now it's not Hearts and health you need, but Stamina. Specifically, you'll need at least two full wheels of Stamina, which is the same as five stamina upgrades at the goddess statues. However, once you have two wheels, you'll be able to draw the Master Sword - a permanent addition to your arsenal! Sort of.

Does the Master Sword break in Tears of the Kingdom?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Yes, like last time, the Master Sword does break in Tears of the Kingdom, or at least "run out of energy" when used too much. When this happens, it effectively goes into a cooldown, and takes ten minutes to come back. However, it does come back infinitely, and will never break forever - the event in the game's intro is a one-off.

Can you use Fusion on the Master Sword?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Yes, you can Fuse things with the Master Sword, like in the image above, where we mixed it with... er, a cart. Like with regular Fusions, this increases durability, damage and adds different effects. It's also not permanent - Fusions last either until the attached item breaks (which depends on the item itself), or until the Master Sword runs out of energy, which will reset it when it comes back from its cooldown.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission