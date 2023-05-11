How to help support Zelda Tears of the Kingdom signs and get rewarded

Supporting Zelda Tears of the Kingdom signs can be quite finicky, but the payoff is worth it. You've probably seen a struggling construction worker around Hyrule, sweating profusely as he holds up yet another sign. They won't stay upright on their own, but the worker's respect for President Hudson, CEO of Hudson Construction, means he can't leave them on the ground either. The good news is that it's possible to help the poor guy out without dropping his boss's face in the mud, and really all you need are your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities – specifically, Ultrahand.

If you've looked up this guide, you'll probably have already visited the requisite Sky Island shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and have received a skill from each. Ultrahand is the first skill you learn, and it's also one of the most versatile. Sure, you can build your own Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vehicles with it, but you can also use it to support signs for the construction worker. Here's how to use Ultrahand to support signs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and how to figure out which materials and placements suit each sign puzzle.

How to support signs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Look for beams, planks, boulders or anything to use as building materials. Work out where the sign needs supporting. Use Ultrahand to position and fix items to support the sign's weight, reinforcing your construction with additional material if needed.

We already know that Ultrahand is needed to support Zelda Tears of the Kingdom signposts but the different kinds of signs and their respective structures means we have a few variations to consider. Most of the time, you'll be able to see straight away that the construction worker is standing by a pile of Hudson Construction tools – wooden beams, planks of wood, or even wheels – so you should try to use a combination of these materials first.

Look at the placement of the sign in question, and check which parts are already supported. Usually, one side of the sign will be attached to a wooden post with a strong-looking base, while the other will be unsupported entirely. When you see a sign like this, try wedging a wooden beam beneath the sign at a diagonal, so that it forms an acute angle from the ground. Then attach another wooden post, or even a boulder, to the opposite end of the diagonal support to form a strong base that won't slide back under the weight of the sign. It doesn't have to look pretty, it just has to hold up the sign when you ask the construction worker to let go.

Sometimes, you'll come across a sign that has a flat wooden platform sticking out at the base of its one supported side. These signs are even easier to support: just lift a large nearby boulder with Ultrahand, rest it snugly behind the construction worker so that it's weighing down the flat wooden platform, and the sign will stand by itself. Just be sure to tell the construction worker to let go, or he won't reward you with your rupees, a high-health replenishing meal, and a Pony Pass. Check out our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom horses guide for more on what those are for.

