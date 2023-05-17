The best horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's best horses will allow travel across Hyrule to become much faster, with mounts like the Golden Horse and Giant White Stallion enhancing the experience immensely. Any horse can be useful, but the best ones allow you to careen across the landscape without a pause - and not only that, but there's a way to upgrade your horses via the Horse God Malanya!

Of course, before reading this guide, make sure you know how to get horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as there's a process to catching and registering them at stables. However, for those experienced jockeys who know what they're doing, here's the best horses in the game for you to find!

All the best horses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The best horses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

For most players, the main two that they'll be able to get use out of are the Golden Horse and the Giant White Stallion, as the others are a little bit tricky - with Epona specifically having to be obtained outside of the game. Still, they are the best horses if you can get them, we'll cover how to find each one below!

How to get the Golden Horse

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Gold Horse is found at the Snowfield Stable in the Northwest corner of the map, at the South of Tabantha Tundra and near one of the deadly Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Frost Gleeok boss fights. It'll appear in the Stable, but won't be obtainable without a couple of hoops jumped through first. To get it, you'll need to do the following:

First, head to the Lucky Clover Gazette just South of Rito Village, and talk to Tracee to start the "Potential Princess Sightings!" questline. Head back to the Snowfield Stable and talk to the stable worker Harlow to get the "Zelda's Golden Horse" quest. Head North into the Tabantha Tundra - the Golden Horse will be among a herd of other horses, probably just South of one of the Geoglyphs you can find in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Catch the Golden Horse as you would any other. It'll require about a full wheel of Stamina to tame. Bring the Golden Horse back to Harlow to complete the quest and earn the right to register it as yours!

Aside from looking like a preorder bonus, the Golden Horse has very good Strength and Speed stats, as well as a gentle temperament that'll keep it cooperative in even stressful situations. You'll also get a Royal Saddle and Bridle as part of this quest - they don't do anything different, but it's a customisation option.

How to get Epona

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Epona is a great horse if you can get her, but you probably can't, annoyingly. With four-star stats across the board, there's two ways to obtain this renowned, recurring series horse.

Amiibo. If you have the Standard Link Amiibo from Super Smash Bros, using it with Tears of the Kingdom will spawn Epona in front of you, whereupon you can register her at a nearby Stable as per usual. No other Amiibo has this effect at time of writing.

If you have the Standard Link Amiibo from Super Smash Bros, using it with Tears of the Kingdom will spawn Epona in front of you, whereupon you can register her at a nearby Stable as per usual. No other Amiibo has this effect at time of writing. Save file from Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom carries over certain details if you have an existing save file from Breath of the Wild on your Nintendo Switch, including your horses! So if you caught Epona in BOTW, she'll appear in the stable - though unfortunately, the only way to get her back in that game was also via Amiibo.

Epona is arguably the best horse, with four stars in every stat, but obviously the downside is that she's effectively DLC, and anybody without access to a Link Amiibo is going to have to go without.

How to get the Giant White Stallion

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Giant White Stallion is on the other side of the world, Southeast of the Highland Stable. Specifically, it's in the Canyon past the Horse God Bridge, North of Ibara Butte, a dead end area with a colossal white horse waiting.

Taming the Giant White Stallion doesn't require a quest - just a lot of stamina. You'll need at least two wheels worth, and maybe bring some Stamina-restoring elixirs and food in case you're about to run out. Still, power through and you'll get this monster of a horse tamed, ready to bring back to the Stable to register it.

And it really is a monster. The Giant White Stallion has an unrivalled Five Star strength and limitless stamina, but the downside is that it's not hugely fast, and it's too big to be equipped with a pull, so you can't strap a cart to it. You also can't upgrade it with the Horse God or customise its mane when you unlock that option - this really is a smug horse that plays by its own rules.

How to get Stalhorse, aka the Skeleton Horse

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Stalhorse is a bit of a loophole - you can catch and ride these undead skeleton horses, and they are pretty good, but the game won't let you register them at a stable, so they're always impermanent.

Stalhorses are found in combat as the mounts for skeleton enemies. They only appear at night, or in the Depths, as they collapse in direct sunlight. However, despite looking evil, they come pre-tamed and never require soothing, and can run across Gloom safely, making them a really good way to explore the Depths after you knock off the enemy riding them. Temporary as they are, they're a good travel solution in a pinch.

How to upgrade horses with the Horse God Malanya

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The creepy horse god Malanya is found in Malanya Spring, at the back of a canyon in North Akkala, in a fountain similar to those you'll find the Great Fairies in when you want to upgrade armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Malanya will need an Endura Carrot to lure them out the first time, but these are found easily enough growing on Satori Mountain, just to the West of Central Hyrule Field. After that, you can go to them to either resurrect dead horses (sadly not as Stalhorses), or to upgrade living ones!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This always requires a unique set of meals that Malanya wants, being quite the gourmet, so make a note and then go find a cooking pot to put their feast together.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission