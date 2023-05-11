All Geoglyph Memory locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyphs hold lost memories, found in Dragon Tears hidden somewhere in the picture itself. With Impa tasking you to find all the Geoglyph locations across Hyrule and the memories within, we'll explain how to find every single one below, as well as the rewards, and the easiest way to find the hidden Dragon Tears. Here's where to find the locations of every Geoglyph in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

All Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyph and Dragon Tear Memories locations

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom there are 12 Dragon Tear Memories across eleven Geoglyphs - 11 you can find straight away in any order you want, and then a 12th memory that appears when you've found all the others. You can use the map and list below to find them, or scroll down for more details!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

King Rauru Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates -1412, 0966, 0123) Demon King Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates -1863, 3621, 0236) Old Temple Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates -2551, 1888, 0319) Queen Sonia Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates -3096, -0077, 0211) Kneeling Ganondorf Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates -3178, -1699, 0418) Shrine Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates -0649, -2683, 0068) Curling Dragon Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates 0694, -1309, 0053) Purah Pad Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates 1828, 0737, 0089) Master Sword Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates 0891, 2951, 0362) Sacred Stone Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates 4467, -0304, 0074) Curved Scimitar Geoglyph: (Dragon Tear Coordinates 3325, -3566, 0004) Final (Secret) Memory/Dragon Tear: (Dragon Tear Coordinates 4534, 2144, 0000)

Now you know where they are, what are you actually supposed to do with these things? Keep in mind that if you're exploring the map, it'll definitely have helped to revealed the whole thing with all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Towers first!

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyph puzzles explained

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What you're looking for in these Geoglyphs is the Dragon Tear - a small pit in the ground that's always hidden in one of the Teardrop shapes. Each Geoglyph has a lot of Teardrop shapes built into it, but what you're looking for is the solid teardrop in each Geoglyph, not the outlines of one. In a Geoglyph, all the Teardrops will look hollow, except for one that'll be a solid shape, filled in with colour. That's the one you want to find, as when you get close, it'll fizzle away and reveal the Dragon Tear and the Memory inside.

Clearly there's a lot to go through here, and even with the details, it can be a little tricky. If you want more help, we've gone into the details of each one below, though it's also good to know that you can head to the Forgotten Temple Impa shows you, in the ravine between Tabantha and Great Hyrule Forest, where there'll be a simple map that reveals the rough locations of each Geoglyph.

Otherwise, the best thing to do is to approach the Geoglyphs from above, either using a Skyview tower to fly above them, making a vehicle, Recalling a falling rock, or any other method. The Geoglyphs are too big to be easily seen from ground level, but looking down at them makes them a lot easier to understand.

1. King Rauru Geoglyph (North Hyrule Plain)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first one you'll likely encounter with Impa, this is found West of Hyrule Castle. The Dragon Tear is on the North side of the Glyph, on Rauru's right eye. (Coordinates -1412, 0966, 0123)

2. Demon King Geoglyph (Tabantha Tundra)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found in the North Tabantha Tundra, past Snowfield Stable. The constantly obscuring snow makes it difficult to see, but the Dragon Tear is on the Glyph's very left/West edge, one of a pair next to each other. (Coordinates -1863, 3621, 0236)

3. Old Temple Geoglyph (Tabantha Hills)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found East of Rito Village on the mountainside of Tabantha Hills. The Dragon Tear is above the door, in the Glyph's center. (Coordinates -2551, 1888, 0319)

4. Queen Sonia Geoglyph (Illumeni Plateau)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found on Illumeni Plateau, between Hyrule Ridge and Gerudo Highlands. The Dragon Tear is on Sonia's right side, where the two curls of her dress meet. (Coordinates -3096, -0077, 0211)

5. Kneeling Ganondorf Geoglyph (Sapphia's Table)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found on the South side of the Gerudo Highlands, overlooking the desert. The Dragon Tear is located on Ganondorf's right shoulder, on the widest stretch of snow. (Coordinates -3178, -1699, 0418)

6. Shrine Geoglyph (Lake Hylia)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found on Lake Hylia's Western shore, looking over the lake. The Dragon Tear is on the tip of the lefthand flower. (Coordinates -0649, -2683, 0068)

7. Curling Dragon Geoglyph (Batrea Lake)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found between West Necluda and Hyrule Field, near Batrea Lake. The Dragon Tear is on the Glyph's Southwest corner, in the curve of the tail, in the middle of a ring of trees. (Coordinates 0694, -1309, 0053)

8. Purah Pad/Nintendo Switch Geoglyph (Trilby Valley)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found between Eldin Canyon and Lanayru Wetlands. The Dragon Tear is right in the middle of the Glyph, above the Pad's "eye". (Coordinates 1828, 0737, 0089)

9. Master Sword Geoglyph (Eldin Mountains)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found Northeast of the Great Hyrule Forest, on the border of the Eldin Mountains. The Dragon Tear is at the very tip of the sword, on its East side. (Coordinates 0891, 2951, 0362)

10. Sacred Stone Geoglyph (Talus Plateau)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found on the Talus Plateau, Southeast of Zora's Domain in Lanayru. The Dragon Tear is on the Glyph's North side, on the raised rocky section. (Coordinates 4467, -0304, 0074)

11. Curved Scimitar Geoglyph (Cape Cresia)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Found on the Southeast corner of the map, on the curved Cape Cresla past Lurelin village. The Dragon Tear is on the Crossguard of the Scimitar, specifically the North side pointing at Palmorae Beach. (Coordinates 3325, -3566, 0004)

12. Final (Secret) Memory/Dragon Tear (Rist Peninsula)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's no Geoglyph for this one, and it only unlocks after you've found all the others. Once unlocked, head to Rist Peninsula, the spiral section on East Akkala, and the Dragon Tear is waiting in the very middle, outside Gemimik Shrine, surrounded by Silent Princess flowers. (Coordinates 4534, 2144, 0000)

Geoglyph quest rewards

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The "Impa and the Geoglyph" Main Quest is certainly worth doing as early as possible, because finding all the Geoglyphs allows you to get the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword! Admittedly it doesn't put it straight in your hand, but it does trigger a new part of the game that allows you to reach the fabled blade, arguably the game's best weapon. Head to the attached guide to find out how to get it!

Where are the other memories?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Each Dragon Tear allows you to access a memory - but with eighteen in total to find across Tears of the Kingdom, and the Geoglyphs only covering twelve of them, you might be wondering where the others are. Don't worry - you'll get all the other memories simply by playing the main story, with the exception of Memory #1, which is found by visiting the Deku Tree in Korok Forest and completing the associated quest to help him. Once that's done, you'll have all eighteen memories stored and able to rewatch!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission