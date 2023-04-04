All Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons revealed so far

Many Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons have been confirmed, with promotional material revealing numerous weapons - some returning from Breath of the Wild. some newly added as part of Tears of the Kingdom. We'll cover all the ones we've seen mentioned below, which ones look superior so far, and how you can get the best weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, based on everything we know so far at time of writing.

All weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We've listed all the weapons in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that have been officially revealed so far, some of which are familiar, some of which are not. We've not included fused weapons, but we will discuss those briefly further down.

Keep in mind that any weapon marked with a (BOTW) sign is one we saw in the previous game. If it hasn't been marked as such, it's at least a partially original one.

Farmer's Pitchfork (BOTW)

Long Stick

Old Wooden Shield

Tree Branch (BOTW)

Wooden Stick

We've also seen images of axes and devices that sling bombs, among others, but our information about those is limited, and we don't know those weapons' names or details. We'll be updating this list as more weapons are revealed, but clearly the bigger emphasis is less on the weapons you find, and more on the weapons you make.

Fusing weapons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Fusing weapons with the new Fuse ability is a big feature, with which Link can enhance or alter weaponry by fusing it with other gear. We've gone into more details about it on our page regarding the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fusions and the fuse ability, but the idea is that players will be able to either merge weapons together, or merge weapons with other materials to change how they function.

Consequently, it looks like the best weapons in the game are likely to be fusions - combining the most powerful weapons in terms of pure numbers with special materials and other weapons to enhance their strengths and nullify their weaknesses. Not only that, but you can create specialised fusions to specifically deal with enemies you're fighting - so the best weapons might be very circumstantial and situational in this game.

