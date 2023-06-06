How to beat the Seized Construct in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Seized Construct in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the game's strangest boss fights, in which Link has to control the newly-built Mineru construct to take down an imitation controlled by Ganon and the Gloom, all inside an impromptu boxing arena with electric walls - and no real chance to use traditional weaponry.

It's a confusing situation and one you might feel ill-prepared for, but we can help with that, as we've managed to come out as the ringmaster and take down the "Scourge of the Spirit Temple". Here's how to beat the Seized Construct in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, with tips, weaknesses and strategies.

How to beat the Seized Construct boss fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Seized Construct boss fight in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comes in two phases, and while you have to do the same thing each time, the way it responds and fights you changes. Here's the basics of the boss fight.

You can't get off the Mineru Construct. The floor is covered in Gloom, so for this fight you'll need to stay on Mineru's shoulders and rely on her abilities, some of which you might still be getting used to.

The Seized Construct only takes damage from being knocked into the arena walls. None of your attacks can directly hurt the Seized Construct - but you can knock it back, and if you hit it into the wall, that will hurt it.

It usually takes three hits to knock the Seized Construct back. Pushing the boss requires one hit to stun it, another to knock it to its knees, and one more to send it skidding backwards, all of which have to be done quickly before it can recover.

Make use of your Guard power! Because the Mineru Construct is so slow, you'll probably want to use your Guard/Shield power more than you dodge. When the Construct hits your shield, it'll be briefly staggered, which can be your chance to hit back if you're quick.

There's weapons to attach in the arena corners. Mineru's construct needs weapons to attach to it, and a variety of fusion devices appear in the corner of the ring. Grab them quickly before the Seized Construct can reach you to prepare for the fight.



With all that in mind, let's talk about specific tactics and weaknesses.

Phase 1

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first half of the boss fight has the Seized Construct move simply, usually marching straight at you and doing some sort of melee attack. Here's the process we found was most effective:

Immediately equip a spiked iron ball to one hand, and a cannon to the other. Keeping a safe distance, shoot the Seized Construct with the cannon. This will stun it - run in and wallop it with the iron ball to knock it back for actual damage. Repeat this process until phase 2 (50% health).

It sounds simple, but considering most players are still learning the finer points of controlling Mineru's construct at this point, it can be harder than you think, especially aiming the cannon - not to mention that hitting it back doesn't always hit it far enough to reach the arena's edge.

Phase 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Phase 2 starts with a cutscene wherein the Construct grows new limbs, and from that point on it fights more aggressively with more complex attack patterns. However, the basic process laid out above should work, the major difference being that you'll have to pick your moment a lot more carefully, as the Constructs attacks are elaborate and it will use its shield.

Speaking of which, do not melee attack when its shield is up! This will cause you to get stunned and leave you vulnerable to a counter-attack - pick your moment carefully and wait for the barrier to go down. Getting impatient is the worst thing you can do here.

Rewards

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's one reward for this fight, and you've technically got it already - the Mineru Construct. From this point on it'll be a permanent follower, similar to all the other sages, and you can attach parts to it in the same way you've been doing so far. Additionally, if you want to upgrade the construct, we suggest finding all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sage's Wills, which give permanent buffs to your Sage followers.

