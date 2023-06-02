How to get to the Rito Village chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you're wondering where the Rito Village chasm is in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, a big clue is that it's literally under your nose. Well, your feet anyway. It's not too hard to get there if you know where to look: all you need is your paraglider and one Shrine in particular.

This chasm is one of many gloom-soaked gateways to The Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , but unlike most of the others, it's located underground. You also might be surprised by what you find at the bottom. It's a relatively nice surprise – promise – so here's how to find and enter the chasm beneath Tears of the Kingdom's Rito Village.

Where is the Rito Village chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

To get to the chasm beneath Rito Village, fast travelling to the Gatakis Shrine, walk straight ahead to the South and paraglide off the cliff directly in front of you. Stay close to the outer wall of the cliff and slowly drift down until you see the cave opening. Land inside the cave, walk a few paces deeper into it, and you'll soon see the TOTK Rito Village chasm. You can't miss it.

What's at the bottom of the Rito Village chasm?

If you're wondering what lies in wait for you in The Depths below the Rito chasm, you'll be relieved to know that it's just one of the Abandoned Mines. If you've already unlocked the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Autobuild ability, you'll find it even more useful: there's a construct at each mine, including the one beneath Rito Village, that will give you a new design schematic when you visit for the first time.

Autobuild is one of the most useful abilities in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , allowing you to instantly reconstruct any item you've built using Autohand. Schematics can only be found while plumbing The Depths, working as blueprints that give you even more devices, vehicles, or structures to build in mere seconds.

There's also one of the Yiga clan headquarters bases down here, too. Approach with caution!

