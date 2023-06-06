Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lynels weaknesses, tips and rewards

The Lynels in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are one of the game's toughest boss fights, Lion-headed centaurs who come in different flavours and do massive damage with sword strikes, charges, and fireball attacks. However, they're also known for dropping incredibly potent rewards, so you'll probably want to take them on sooner or later.

While the specifics change a little depending on which version of the Lynel you're fighting, they're fundamentally the same boss fight with a few minor tweaks, so all the weaknesses, strategies, tips, tricks and more we've laid out below will help you conquer any of these terrifying monstrosities. Here's how to beat Lynels in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Lynel boss fight weaknesses and tips in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you're fighting a Lynel boss fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, here's some basic info to keep in mind when you're in the fray.

The Lynel is weak to stealth attacks… If you can get behind the Lynel without it noticing, as if you were taming a horse, you can get a prompt to mount it with A - only unlike a horse, you can use this to hit it several times in the head before it bucks you off.

… And weak to headshots… Hitting the Lynel in the head with an arrow - especially a powerful one - will do a lot of damage, so use fire updrafts and Zonai Springs to launch yourself into the air for some slow-motion shots, and stick some Gibdo bones on the arrowheads to really make the most of it. This can even stun it, leading to another chance to mount.

… And very weak to Puffshrooms. Puffshrooms, found when exploring the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Depths regions, create smoke clouds when thrown or hit. Chucking a Puffshroom at a Lynel will effectively pacify it with confusion for a few moments, giving you the chance to run behind it, do some damage, and even mount the Lynel for another barrage of strikes. And not only that, they never become immune to this - so you can keep doing it until you run out of Puffshrooms.

Don't use your shield if you can avoid it. Lynels do massive damage and can destroy an intact shield in a few strikes, even a really good one - and if you've got something as rare as the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hylian Shield, it's not worth wasting it if you can avoid it. Of course, a perfect parry can be devastating, but the penalty for getting it wrong is too high.

Practice Flurry Rush attacks and perfect dodges. Lynels telegraph their attacks pretty clearly, so it's not too hard to dodge their (admittedly deadly) strikes. A last second evasion will set you up perfectly for a high-damage retaliation, though it may take a few times to get it right.

Prepare in advance. If you're not prepared for the Lynel fight, you'll probably die (unless you're incredibly well-equipped or high level). You'll want several health-restoring meals, Fairies, some of the best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor, powerful weapons at high durability and twenty five arrows or more.

Make sure you're fighting the right Lynel. There's four types of Lynel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (five if you count armoured variants). In ascending order of deadliness and health, they are: the Lynel, the Blue-Maned Lynel, the White-Maned Lynel and the Silver Lynel. You can use the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom camera function to tell which one you're looking at, and choose whether you want to risk fighting them. If you've struggled with the basic Lynel, you shouldn't be going near the Silver ones any time soon.



These will do a lot to help you, especially the Puffshroom approach, and while there's no way to stop Lynels being at least somewhat challenging, having all the above information and prep to hand will do a lot to make the process a lot less painful.

Of course, why would you even find it worth fighting Lynels in the first place? What's the value in doing so?

Lynel Rewards and Drops

The rewards you get for killing Lynels vary depending on which kind of Lynel you've beaten, but they're nearly always worth it. Here's the full list of drops:

Lynel: Lynel Hoof, Lynel Saber Horn, Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows

Lynel Hoof, Lynel Saber Horn, Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows Blue-Maned Lynel: Lynel Hoof, Lynel Guts, Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows

Lynel Hoof, Lynel Guts, Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, Blue-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows White-Maned Lynel: Lynel Hoof, Lynel Guts, White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows

Lynel Hoof, Lynel Guts, White-Maned Lynel Saber Horn, White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows Silver Lynel: Lynel Hoof, Lynel Guts, Silver Lynel Saber Horn, Silver Lynel Mace Horn, Arrows

Hooves and Guts serve as powerful Elixir ingredients, while the Horns can massively increase weapon damage when used in Fusion. Beyond that, Lynels use a variety of unique shields, swords and bows, all of which are high damage and durability and drop when beaten. The bows in particular are very lethal, firing three-to-five arrows per shot - try putting a Keese Eyeball on them and watching a machine-gun barrage fly through the air to hit the target.

