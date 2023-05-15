The best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor and outfit sets

The best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor sets and outfits will set up Link for every possible circumstance, if you can find their locations around Hyrule. Armor doesn't just provide protection and reduce the damage you take in TOTK, it grants extra effects, resistances, buffs and perks like cold resistance, faster climbing, and extra attack. We've found a lot of armor sets, clothes, outfits, weird masks and more throughout Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and we've laid out the locations of all the best armor for you to find below.

Best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor locations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's no one best armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as different costumes will allow for different buffs that'll come useful in different times, so below we've listed multiple outfits and pieces of armor that everybody should have, whether it's a single piece or just a full set. With all these in your inventory, you'll be ready for anything (downwards arrows on the map represent that you need to go to the Depths in the marked area).

Champion's Leathers (Torso): High defense. Climbing Gear (Set): Increases climbing speed. Desert Voe Headband (Head): Increases Heat resistance. Fierce Deity Mask (Head): Increases attack. Flamebreaker Armor (Set): Flame proofing. Majora's Mask (Head): Increases stealth. Midna's Helmet (Head): Increases Gloom resistance, high defense. Snowquill Armor (Set): Increases Cold resistance. Zora Armor (Torso): Allows Link to swim up waterfalls.

You can scroll down or use the tags at the side to find more details on how to get that armor, or find out why it's so good!

Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is broken up into three categories, depending on whether you wear it on your torso, head or legs. Some armor comes in sets of three that cover all parts of the body, while other armor is unique to a single part of the body (such as a lot of unique helmets). However, when sets do exist, there's often a bonus that comes with wearing the full ensemble, even more than the individual perks given by each piece.

However, wearing a full set isn't always a great idea - there's no need to wear the full Snowquill armor to battle back the cold, for example, if it's only slightly chilly and a single piece of clothing will keep Link warm. Better to just wear that piece and put other armor with other perks in the other two slots.

Of course, this is advice for the mid-to-late game - the best armor you'll find. For those who are starting off in the early sections of the tutorial, our page on how to get clothes and a shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom might be more what you're looking for.

Champion's Leathers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Hyrule Castle Throne Room

Hyrule Castle Throne Room Body Part: Torso

Torso Effect: None

None Starting Defense: 5

5 Upgradeable: Yes

How to get: Go into Hyrule Castle itself and head to the highest point, where you'll find the Throne Room. On either side of the Throne itself is an unlit torch - set both of them alight with either a fire weapon, or anything burning you have to hand. Once both lit, the throne will move to reveal a chest with the Champion's Leathers inside.

Why it's worth getting: Aside from being an updated version of Link's costume from Breath of the Wild, the Champion's Leathers have some of the best defensive stats in the game - even the soldier's plate armor you can find isn't as good as this blue summer shirt.

Climbing Gear

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: North Hyrule Plain Cave (body), Upland Zorana Byroad (legs), Ploymus Mountain Cave (head)

North Hyrule Plain Cave (body), Upland Zorana Byroad (legs), Ploymus Mountain Cave (head) Body Part: Full Set

Full Set Effect: Climbing Speed Up

Climbing Speed Up Starting Defense: 9 total (3 per piece worn)

9 total (3 per piece worn) Upgradeable: Yes

How to get: Spread across Hyrule, this set is found in both the Zora's Domain and West of the Castle.

Climber's Bandanna (head): For this one, head to Ploymus Mountain Cave, just west of Zora's Domain and down the cliffs from Lulu Lake. Inside you'll see a lot of rocks jutting out - the challenge is to climb all the way up them to the highest point of the cave. We recommend making some sticky elixirs (it's wet in here), but at the top you'll find the bandanna in a shrine.

For this one, head to Ploymus Mountain Cave, just west of Zora's Domain and down the cliffs from Lulu Lake. Inside you'll see a lot of rocks jutting out - the challenge is to climb all the way up them to the highest point of the cave. We recommend making some sticky elixirs (it's wet in here), but at the top you'll find the bandanna in a shrine. Climbing Gear (body): Near the first of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyphs in North Hyrule Plain is the little New Serenne Stable. Across from that to the East is North Hyrule Plain Cave, with the entrance facing South. Fight your way through the LIke Likes and Horriblins to find the shrine with the Body armor inside.

Near the first of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Geoglyphs in North Hyrule Plain is the little New Serenne Stable. Across from that to the East is North Hyrule Plain Cave, with the entrance facing South. Fight your way through the LIke Likes and Horriblins to find the shrine with the Body armor inside. Climbing Boots (legs): The most annoying of the set to reach, head to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower (found at our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers guide), then glide South down the cliffs. Just North of Ralis Pond is the Upland Zorana Byroad Cave - go inside and fight through the Like Likes, but halfway you'll find a pool. Turn Northeast at the pool to see a partially-hidden route - fight through that until you reach a flooded room full of ruins. Using Ultrahand to lift the gate at the far end of the room will lower the water level - allowing you to duck under the stairs to the right of that gate. A cave leads to the last shrine with the Climbing Boots located inside.

Why it's worth getting: It should be obvious, but moving faster while you climb means you're far less likely to run out of stamina halfway up a cliff, building or mountainside. If you're on the edge of a wall, swapping immediately to this set will massively increase your chances of making it to the top.

Desert Voe Headband

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Kara Kara Bazaar, Northeast of Gerudo Town

Kara Kara Bazaar, Northeast of Gerudo Town Body Part: Head

Head Effect: Heat Resistance

Heat Resistance Starting Defense: 3

3 Upgradeable: Yes

How to get: This headpiece is sold by a Gerudo merchant at Kara Kara Bazaar, halfway on the path through the Desert to Gerudo Town. It'll cost you 450 rupees - not cheap, but definitely worth it if you don't have any heat resistance clothing.

Why it's worth getting: Heat Resistance is essential to exploring the desert, as you'll take damage if you're too warm, but most areas of the desert aren't so warm that you'll need the full Desert Voe armor set. Just throw on this headband and most of your desert wanderings will be safe.

Fierce Deity Mask

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Skull Lake Cave, North Akkala

Skull Lake Cave, North Akkala Body Part: Head

Head Effect: Attack up, looks cool

Attack up, looks cool Starting Defense: 3

3 Upgradeable: Yes

How to get: The Fierce Deity Mask is inside the "right eye" of Skull Lake in North Akkala. One eye is a Chasm to the Depths, but you want the other one. Drop down - inside are numerous deadly monsters, but also a chest with the Fierce Deity Mask inside.

Why it's worth getting: Part of a larger set, this very snazzy reference to Majora's Mask increases attack damage on all weapons, a great buff. The reason we don't suggest the full set is because it's pretty lacking in defense, so better to pair this with the Champion's Leathers or similar gear.

Flamebreaker Armor

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Goron City, Death Mountain

Goron City, Death Mountain Body Part: Full Set

Full Set Effect: Flame Breaker/Fire Immunity

Flame Breaker/Fire Immunity Starting Defense: 9 total (3 per piece worn)

9 total (3 per piece worn) Upgradeable: Yes

How to get: Simply buy it from Goron City Armor Shop. You can buy a full set here, with the cheapest part being the torso for 700 Rupees, but we actually only recommend getting a single piece - it's pretty expensive to buy the whole thing, and a single layer of fire immunity will protect you while exploring across Death Mountain and even within it.

Why it's worth getting: Basically for the easy exploration. You can do without it if you make some Fireproof Elixirs, but it's easier just to have this in your backpack whenever you want to dive into a volcano.

Majora's Mask

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Floating Coliseum, the Depths

Floating Coliseum, the Depths Body Part: Head

Head Effect: Stealth increase

Stealth increase Starting Defense: 1

1 Upgradeable: No

How to get: Southwest of Hyrule Field are the "Coliseum Ruins", in which you'll find a horrible Gleeok. Don't worry, you don't need to kill that - you need to go down beneath it. Directly under the Coliseum Ruins, in the Depths, is the Floating Coliseum, which challenges you to fight a boss rush of five, increasingly deadly Lynels, which also have the Gloom effect on them to make things worse. Kill them all and the chest in the arena will unlock - with the original Majora's Mask inside!.

Why it's worth getting: Majora's Mask has rubbish defense, but it grants a huge stealth bonus that makes certain enemies simply struggle to notice you're there. Can be great for slipping through dangerous areas if you don't want a fight.

Midna's Helmet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Lone Island Coliseum, the Depths

Lone Island Coliseum, the Depths Body Part: Head

Head Effect: Gloom Resistance

Gloom Resistance Starting Defense: 7

7 Upgradeable: No

How to get: Head to Eventide Island, East of Lurelin in the very bottom right corner of the map. On Eventide's North side is a Chasm that'll lead to the Depths, and the Lone Island Coliseum beneath. Climb into the Coliseum and defeat all the waves of Gloom-covered Bokoblins to unlock the chest and get Midna's Helmet.

Why it's worth getting: Midna's Helmet not only provides Gloom protection and resistance - which is excellent when you're in the Depths and against Ganon's forces - but it's got a very good defensive stat for a starting bit of gear.

Snowquill Armor

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Rito Village, Hebra Mountains

Rito Village, Hebra Mountains Body Part: Full Set

Full Set Effect: Cold Resistance

Cold Resistance Starting Defense: 9 total (3 per piece worn)

9 total (3 per piece worn) Upgradeable: Yes

How to get it: Once you reach Rito Village in the Hebra Mountains, their Armor Shop will sell the full Snowquill armor set. The Snowquill Tunic is the cheapest piece at 500 Rupees, and we suggest buying only that - once you've also got the Archaic Warm Greaves from Great Sky Island, pairing them together will render you immune to practically any sort of cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you haven't found the Greaves yet, the attached guide will show you how.

Why it's worth getting: Snowquill armor allows you to survive cold weather without taking damage, and that's essential to exploring across practically half the map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, whether it's the Hebra Mountains, Tabantha Tundra, Gerudo Desert at night and Mount Lanayru, to name a few. You can survive by cooking up spicy peppers, but much easier to just put on a feathery jacket.

Zora Armor

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Mipha Court, Zora's Domain

Mipha Court, Zora's Domain Body Part: Torso

Torso Effect: Allows Link to swim up waterfalls

Allows Link to swim up waterfalls Starting Defense: 3

3 Upgradeable: Yes

How to get it: The Zora Armor chestplate is given to you simply as part of the main questline for the Zora and Prince Sidon. Progress as instructed, and Yona will ask you to bring her an Ancient Arowana fish. That's easy enough - they're swimming around Mipha's statue. Bring her one for this armor piece.

Why it's worth getting: Though somewhat situational, the ability to swim up waterfalls can be incredibly helpful in many areas, and can even allow you to access some of the Sky Islands by moving up the water that spills off them. There are two other pieces of Zora Armor to complete the set, but they're far less essential than this one.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission