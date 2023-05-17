How to find Toto Lake in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Toto Lake in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is located around the back of Ploymus Mountain. You can get there quickly when you jump or glide down from the Ihen-a Shrine near Mipha Court, or you can swim up the brown waterfall behind the Zora's domain instead.

It's labelled on your map, but getting to Toto Lake can still be confusing. The good news is that as long as you know how to fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you'll get there easily. One method is to use the Zora armor to swim up a sludgy brown waterfall just behind the domain, or you can soar across Ploymus Mountain from a specific shrine with the help of your glider. First though, you should mark the lake's location on your map, either with a stamp or a Purah Pad pin to guide you. We're here to help pinpoint the Toto Lake location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom if you're having trouble spotting it, so you can go and start the Clues to the Sky mission.

How to get to Toto Lake in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Mark it on your map with the Purah Pad Glide there via Mipha Court and fly over the back of Ploymus Mountain, or Swim up the brown waterfalls behind the Zora domain

How to fly to Toto Lake from Mipha Court

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the map above, we've marked down Toto Lake's location in the mountains behind the Zora domain. We've also circled two suggested starting points if you're wondering how to get there. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is justifiably vast, so feel free to take whichever path you're equipped to take at your stage in the game.

The easiest way to get to Toto Lake is by jumping down and gliding across the back of Ploymus Mountain, landing every so often to defeat enemies or find a higher vantage point to jump from. For this, you'll just need your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom paraglider , since it makes getting around that much easier once unlocked. If you've followed our guide on which natural phenomenon to visit first in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , you should also have the Sage of Wind's gust ability at your disposal. Now all you have to do is fast travel to the Ihen-a Shrine, mark Toto Lake's location on your Purah Pad using our map above, and fly there over the back of the mountain.

Alternatively, you can swim up the brown waterfalls just behind the Zora domain, which will get you there quicker.

How to swim to Toto Lake up the brown waterfall

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To swim your way to Toto Lake, you need the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zora armor that lets you swim up waterfalls. With the armor equipped, check your map to find the brown waterfall just behind the Zora domain. Head to the elevated walkway nearest to the waterfall, or simply Ascend through the main domain building until you reach the Throne Room, and then glide across to the walkway. You want to get as close as possible to the waterfall without diving into the lake.

Next, jump off the walkway and glide straight into the waterfall. Hit the A button to swim up it, and repeat this a second time when you get to an even taller waterfall that feeds into the first. Once you've reached the top of the second waterfall, you'll immediately start gliding – and right in front of you, you'll see Toto Lake. Now you can speak to Jiahto and begin Clues to the Sky.

