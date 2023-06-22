How to get the Zora Armor Set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Do you want the Zora Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? The Zora Armor is a unique piece of armor that allows Link to swim up waterfalls, effectively climbing them. It's incredibly useful for heading up cliffs and mountains, or reaching the floating islands that have water pouring off them without having to work too hard towards it. For those who want to get the Zora Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, we'll explain it just below, as well as how to get the less useful Greaves and Helm for the full set.

How to get the Zora Armor and swim up waterfalls in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Zora Armor is found in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by taking the following steps:

Head to the Regional Phenomena to the East in Zora's Domain and Lanayru (for more info on them check out our guide to the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Regional Phenomena). Follow the core questline to solve the Phenomena, meeting Sidon and other Zora along the way. You'll eventually meet Lady Yona and be tasked with restoring that very armor. Once that new quest is started, Lady Yona will ask for a rare fish called Ancient Arowana. To get the Ancient Arowana, simply head up the steps next to Lady Yona to Mipha's Court at the top of the mountain. The Ancient Arowana are in the pool around the statue. Bring the Ancient Arowana back to Lady Yona to have her build you the Zora Armor!

There are other locations around the game in which you can find Ancient Arowana - usually in water in the Sky Islands - but this one is by far the easiest. At this point you'll have the Zora Armor as a permanent piece of armor in your inventory, and it's so useful that we actually put it on our list of the best Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor.

Of course, there's two other pieces to the set, and while they're by no means as good as the Zora Armor chestpiece, you might want to get them if you have Link spend a lot of time in the water.

How to get the Zora Greaves

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To get the Zora Greaves in Tears of the Kingdom will take a little longer than the Armor. You need to do the following:

Speak with Yona after the "Sidon of the Zora" story quest to get the "A Token of Friendship" side quest. Swim into the East Reservoir Lake near Zora's Domain and go through the whirlpool to get sucked into the Ancient Zora Waterworks. At the very bottom of the waterworks is a hole. Climb down through it to find an arena with a Talus. At the back of the arena behind the Talus is a waterfall. Walk through it to find a chest with the Zora Greaves inside.

The Zora Greaves simply increase Link's swimming speed, though this can be very useful if you're far from shore and worried about Stamina.

How to get the Zora Helm

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The final piece of the set, the Zora Helm, is back on the Floating Scales Island - the big island shaped like a fish - that you visited during the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mark of the King puzzle. Simply get back up on top of the island, then walk back to the tail. From the North side you should be able to see a little cave on the side of the fish, roughly where the tail joins the main body.

Simply glide in there to find the chest with the Zora Helm, which allows you to do a little spin attack while swimming. This is actually the goal of an optional quest that starts in the Zora throne room, but it's not mandatory to get this quest to find the treasure.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission