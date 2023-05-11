How to reach Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island shrines and open the Temple of Time

Visiting all Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island shrines could take a bit of time. The good news is that the pathway to each is fairly linear, and the game encourages you to visit them in a certain order. The bad news is that they're not marked down on your map, and it's all too easy to get disoriented.

Early in the game, you're instructed by Rauru to visit three shrines in the Great Sky Island and collect a Light of Blessing from each. Glowing green swirls float over each shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , so that gives you something to keep an eye out for as you explore. Shrines award you not only with a Light of Blessing, but they later serve as fast travel points in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom once you've reached a certain point.

Although the three Great Sky Island shrines you are initially asked to visit are not listed numerically, the game does guide you to them in a specific order. This is because you simply won't have the tools to access certain items or parts of the map until you unlock the requisite Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities from each shrine. Accessing the first three shrines gets progressively harder, even in your starting map of Great Sky Island, with the first being right under your nose and the last requiring you to brave harsh, damaging weather in order to reach it. We'll go into more detail on that later, but for now, here's the quickest way to get to all three Sky Island shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – and how to find the secret fourth one.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

How many Great Sky Island shrines are there in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? There are four shrines total on Sky Island: Ukouh, In-Isa, Gutanbac, and Nachoyah. Nachoyah Shrine will only be revealed to you after taking the first three Lights of Blessing from the three preceding shrines to the Temple of Time and unlocking its door.

All Great Sky Island shrine locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Great Sky Island shrines: Ukouh Shrine

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ability unlocked: Ultrahand

Getting to the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is rather straightforward, since it's pointed out to you by Rauru. You'll see a bright green glow floating over it, just to the right of the Temple of Time as you stand outside its locked doors, so simply make the short trip through the pond – making sure to jump up onto lillypads if you don't want your stamina to run out – and climb up to it.

Here is where you'll learn the Ultrahand ability, an essential skill that will help you move objects, stick them together, and get around Sky Island more efficiently. After learning Ultrahand and being given your first Light of Blessing, head back down the stony steps and cross the narrow stream on your left. Getting to the next shrine involves using those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom beams and constructing a hooked platform, so be sure to check out that guide if you're not too handy with your new power just yet.

Great Sky Island shrines: In-Isa Shrine

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ability unlocked: Fuse

Now that you've made use of Ultrahand, it's time to head to the next shrine. In-Isa Shrine is the second shrine you'll be visiting in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and this time it's across a vast lake. It's too far to swim safely, and with no lillypads to rest on, drowning is inevitable.

The quickest way I've found to get across is by following the path made for you by the first Korok puzzle. Similar to how you made it across that first chasm to get your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom bow and arrow, making your way down the second beam takes you to an islet with more logs, hooks, and this time, sails. You can lift the platform you've already built off the first beam, rest it on the ground, and use Ultrahand to attach a sail to the end of it – or just make a new makeshift raft out of the materials before the next beam.

After travelling down the next one, you'll find yourself right at the edge of the lake. Simply lift the platform, sail attached, onto the water, jump on, and it should take you close enough to the other side of the lake for you to jump off and swim the rest of the way. In-Isa shrine is up some stone steps near the middle of the island, and here's where you'll learn the powerful Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fuse ability to combine your weapons with found or looted items, giving them new damage types and extra strength.

Great Sky Island shrines: Gutanbac Shrine

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ability unlocked: Ascend

After learning Fuse and collecting your orb, it's time to move on to the third shrine. Gutanback Shrine is atop a treacherous, icy mountain, and getting to it takes a bit of effort in itself. After leaving In-Isa, go down the steps and turn left. Make your way past all the aggressive constructs and Chuchus in your path before entering the Pit Cave on the third level down. Head into the cave, being sure to pick up the Archaic Tunic – the last item on your quest to find Link's shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – and on the other side you'll come to another pond.

Some maker constructs will be puzzling over how to get their Zonai fans working, but don't worry about that for now, since you don't have an energy cell just yet to power them. We're going to get across this lake using the three floating platforms floating just off the right-hand side of the lake.

The trick here is to pull the first platform toward you, jump on, and then grab the next one and attach it to the one you're standing on. Run to the edge of that floating platform, and do the same with the third platform.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head back to the first platform and jump back down near the pond. Attached to the two others, grab the first platform with your Ultrahand and move backwards, turning your platform chain to squeeze through the trees. Position it high up over the large pond you're trying to cross, and climb the tall black stone to jump on board. The next bit is a little repetitive, but it does work: run to the edge of the platform, then turn around, select the one directly behind you with the Ultrahand, and jiggle the right joystick to detach it from the platform you are currently standing on. You should now have two attached platforms when you move to position them in front of you.

Repeat this pattern of walking, grabbing, detaching, and reattaching until you're closer to the other side of the pond, or until your bridge is overlapping with dry land.

Now it's time to head up the mountain. Keep going up and up until you reach the Mine Cave on your right, and just climb right up the cliff's edge – or use chopped logs to fashion a long pole to climb up instead.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you reach the top you'll see Rauru, find your first Zonai dispenser, and come across the second Korok puzzle. Ignore them all for now and head straight into the cave on your left where a cooking construct will show you how to make warming meals in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . These will keep you from taking damage from the cold weather, so be sure to check out our guide on dealing with the cold if you don't know how to cook with Spicy Pepper.



With an inventory full of spicy food to give you cold resistance, keep going through the cave, defeating all enemies in your path, and finally fashion another long log pole with your Ultrahand when you come out of the cave and turn left. You'll need this, since the cliff's edges are slippery up here. There at the carry on up the mountain and, finally, you'll find the Gutanbac Shrine on your left. Don't forget to check the caves on your way up, because you'll miss out on your first Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul gem, and those come in handy later.

Great Sky Island shrines: Nachoyah Shrine

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ability unlocked: Recall

Finding the fourth Sky Garden shrine in Zelda Teara of the Kingdom is a doozy now that you have the Recall ability. Use your newly-unlocked fast travel mechanism on the Purah Pad to travel back to the Room of Awakening, where you first started your journey after being revived with your demon arm. Immediately use Recall to ascend through the ceiling of the cave, and you'll come out atop a tall peak. Use your map to orient yourself properly, and head toward the Nachoyah Shrine. It's through a cave, just a short drop down from where you'll have emerged, and you'll know it's the right place from the Zonai wings and takeoff slope jutting out right in front of it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now you have all four Sky Island shrines ticked off, check out some other top Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips for how to make the most of your new abilities! If you're keen to take to the skies, check out our guide on when you can hope to get your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom glider. And if you're wondering how to go about fixing and restoring your master sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, we have your back covered there, too.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission