How to find Link's shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as you traverse Sky Island

Wondering how to find Link's shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom after you've just been resurrected? You're not alone. The Archaic Legwear can be picked up soon after exit the chamber Link wakes up in, but the Archaic Tunic lies ahead, just after you reach the In-Isa Shrine.

Reaching all the sky island shrines is a lengthy task in itself in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , and since the In-Isa Shrine is the second one you'll be ticking off your list, you can expect to spend the first few hours of your game with a half-dressed hero. If you're itching to cover your modesty ASAP, we've marked down both locations of Link's clothing, including his shirt, in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Don't forget to keep an eye out for those cold-resistant Archaic Greaves, too – we go through how to find those in our guide to dealing with cold weather in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Link's shirt location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to find Link's trousers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can find Link's trousers, called Archaic Legwear, after the third dive you take from your starting point in the Room of Awakening.

After making the first two dives in the cave, you'll come to a markedly steeper one as you make your way to the cave's exit. After landing safely in the water, you should see a gleaming chest near the left-hand edge of the pond. Swim to the ledge, climb out, and open the chest. You'll now have the Archaic Legwear in your inventory, and can equip them when the game prompts you to.

How to find Link's shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find Link's shirt, his Archaic Tunic, in the Pit Cave nearby the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While facing away from the shrine's entrance, turn right and head down the stone steps you'll see after a few paces. Two aggressive constructs will be blocking your path, battling a pair of Chuchus, so defeat all the enemies before carrying on down the next set of steps. After fighting the last few constructs, you'll notice a dark cave right ahead of you. Enter the Pit Cave, fight off the bat-like Keese creatures, and in the far left corner you'll find a chest with the Archaic Tunic locked inside.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Archaic Legwear can be picked up either before or after your visit to the shrine, where you'll receive the second of four Lights of Blessing needed to open the Temple of Time to reunite with Zelda. This temple also grants you the use of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fuse, a handy skill that lets you beef up your weapons by merging them with found or scavenged items. It's the second of Link's Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities you'll unlock in the Sky Island, and there are plenty of things to use it on in the Pit Cave if you so wish.

