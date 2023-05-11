How to stay warm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and deal with the cold weather

To deal with the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you'll need warming meals prepared with Spicy Pepper. These meals will give Link a few minutes of Cold Resistance, depending on the other ingredients used. Staying warm is paramount when you're attempting to reach one of the three Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island shrines during the first quest, The Closed Door, but one of these shrines is not like the others: it's atop an icy mountain.

Getting to the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is important. Not only does unlocking all three shrines give you the ability to fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but you'll need one Light of Blessing orb from each to open the Temple of Time and be briefly reunited with Zelda. However, the cold weather will quickly devour your health if you're not properly equipped. Here's how to stay warm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, including how to make fire, how to cook warming meals, and some useful Spicy Pepper recipes you might want to use to beat the chill.

How to make warming food in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Cooking warming food is the best way to deal with the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To do this, you'll need to have some Spicy Peppers in your inventory, as well as some other ingredients to cook them with. You can harvest Spicy Peppers from bushes throughout the cold mountainous region where the Gutanbac Shrine is situated, so forage everything you see.

Next, you'll need to use these peppers to cook some warming food for Link, which gives him a few minutes Cold Resistance. Without this, he will continuously take damage on his way to the third shrine in the icy mountains.

You can prepare food at any cooking pot stationed around the map, or you can learn how to cook from the Cooking Construct shortly after visiting the Ukouh Shrine and learning the first of your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities. It's the blue mark on your map, just to the left of the Temple of Time:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Alternatively, you can just walk right up to a cooking pot, hold the ingredients in your hands by selecting them from your inventory, and then stand close to the edge of the pot until the "cook" interaction comes up. Link will toss the ingredients in, and you'll come out with a new, vitality-replenishing dish.

Warming food recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you've learned how to cook, use these recipes to make the following warming meals with added cold resistance. You can cook them in the Pit Cave before you climb to the Gutanbac Shrine:

Simmered Fruit: Spicy Pepper, Apple, Skyshroom (3:30 minutes of resistance)

Spicy Pepper, Apple, Skyshroom (3:30 minutes of resistance) Pepper Steak: Spicy Pepper, Acorn, Meat (3:50 minutes of resistance, without Acorn 3 minutes)

Spicy Pepper, Acorn, Meat (3:50 minutes of resistance, without Acorn 3 minutes) Sauteed Peppers: Spicy Pepper (2:30 minutes of resistance)

Spicy Pepper (2:30 minutes of resistance) Fruit and Mushroom Mix: Spicy Pepper, Skyshrooms x2 (3:30 of cold resistance)

There are quite a few recipes to choose from, so make sure you've foraged plenty of mushrooms, hunted some animals, or caught fish to cook the peppers with. You can make the same dish with various ingredient combinations, as long as you use a Spicy Pepper alongside them.

How to make a fire in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you run out of warming food, you can also make fire to deal with the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Once you have some flint, wood, and a weapon made from either stone or metal, drop the flint and wood where you'd like to start the fire and strike both with your weapon.

It's a quick way to avoid taking damage from the cold weather once your warming meals run out, but it won't replenish those hearts. Remedy this by building your fires strategically in places you'd otherwise be standing or moving about idly, such as when you're gathering items to attach with your Ultrahand or rummaging through your inventory for uncooked snacks.

Cold-resistant clothing in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Annoyingly, you'll only find the cold-resistant Archaic Warm Greaves trousers as you leave the first cold region. These trousers are the best way to stay warm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but you'll only find them after collecting the last Light of Blessing and learning the Ascend ability from the Gutanbac Shrine. The greaves are a huge improvement to the Archaic Legwear you'll have started out with, though you'll be hanging onto Link's shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for quite awhile longer.

After a conversation with the helpful construct who hands you your Legend of Zelda energy cell, head toward the hollowed-out frozen tree stump you'll see nearby as you face away from the shrine exit. Inside the hollow, you'll find a glowing chest with the Archaic Warm Greaves – basically, warm trousers for Link to change into – and these will immediately stop you from taking cold damage.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now you're free to head downhill to talk to Rauru, learn how to use those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zonai devices, and get back to the Temple of Time. Do this easily by attaching two fans to one of the sets of wings, lifting it with your Ultrahand to rest on the slope, hopping on board, and giving the fans a whack with your weapon to activate them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.