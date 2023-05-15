Where to get Hylian rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and make filling meals

If you're wondering where to get Hylian rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for the Gourmets Gone Missing side quest, you'll find some in the Zora's domain general store. It's a useful ingredients in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , and just like the real thing, dishes made with it can provide you with plenty of vitality for your ongoing travels. Maybe you've been given some Spicy Mushroom Rice Balls from the construction worker, Addison, after helping him support those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom signs , and fancy whipping up your own? Or perhaps you're looking to help the woman in Kakariko Village make some gloom-curing porridge? Either way, it's a versatile addition to any dish, so here's how you can track down some Hylian rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in exchange for just a handful of rupees.

How to get Hylian rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can pick up Hylian rice at the Zora's domain general shop. The domain itself is located in the Lanayru region of the Surface map - we've marked it down on the map just above. You'll make your way here while investigating the natural phenomena in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , being your next port of call after the Goron City phenomenon, but you can visit anytime beforehand, too.

The Zora's domain is a watery palace, but you'll find the Hylian rice for sale on the General Store, where it can be tracked down on the first floor for a slightly steep 12 rupees per ingredient. It can also be bought in the store at Hateno Village, further south in the Surface map, but this is the first place we managed to find the versatile ingredient. You can also try to cut tall grass for a small chance to spawn Hylian rice for free, but since these instances are infrequent, it's easier just to buy it.

