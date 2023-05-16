How to cure Gloom Borne Illness in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Curing Gloom Borne Illness in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires the use of Sundelion instead of just any old wild greens. In the Kakariko Village side quest, you're asked by a villager named Lasli to help prepare some gloom-healing porridge for her grandmother. This means you'll need to add Sundelion to a porridge base of milk and rice to make Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Finding some Hylian rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is crucial to this mission, and much like the milk, you can't readily find it growing in the wild. The other ingredient is Sundelion, and this can be found in certain high places around the Surface map, and even on some of the Sky Islands if you land there after launching yourself from one of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Tower locations . If you're stuck, here's how to make some curative porridge for the Gloom Borne Illness side quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, including where to source the ingredients

How to get all Gloom Borne Illness porridge ingredients

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sundelions are needed to cook Sunny Veggie Porridge for the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest. Lasli tells you that the basic recipe is to combine milk, Hylian rice, and wild greens to make a tasty savoury porridge, but since "wild greens" refers to all wild-growing plants in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , we will be using gloom-curing Sundelion in this case.

The full list of ingredients you'll need is:

Hylian rice: Bought from the trader to the west of Kakariko Village, or from the general stores in Hateno Village or the Zora's domain

Bought from the trader to the west of Kakariko Village, or from the general stores in Hateno Village or the Zora's domain Milk: Bought from the trader to the west of Kakariko Village, or in General Stores

Bought from the trader to the west of Kakariko Village, or in General Stores Sundelion: A special gloom-curing herb found in high altitude places, like mountain tops or the Sky Islands

When you have one of each ingredient in your inventory, return to Lasli's hut in Kakariko Village, cook Sunny Veggie Porridge, and interact with her again to hand it over. She will give you Energizing Veggie Porridge as a reward, giving you a stamina-replenishing buff like the warming meals you can make to deal with the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , too.

