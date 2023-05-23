The Mark of the King in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is actually a scale from King Dorephan of the Zora. All you have to do is find him in the Ploymus Mountain Cave beneath a waterfall near the Zora Domain, where he will give you five scales to use on your quest.

The Mark is part of the riddle you need to work out during a main mission called Clues to the Sky, and it's essential to accessing the fish island. This is all tied into solving the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom natural phenomenon located in the Zora's Domain. Here's a look at how to find King Dorephan to receive the Mark of the King, as well as how to use it to access the Floating Scales Island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Mark of the King in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mark of the King is not a mark at all, but a scale from the forehead of King Dorephan of the Zora. These scales grow on the foreheads of all Zora kings, as he will explain to you when you find him in the Ploymus Mountain Cave. We've marked its location on the map above: it's a large hole in the ground to the left of the waterfall between Lulu Lake and Mikau Lake. It would be useful to equip your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zora armor to access the Cave, since swimming up the waterfall behind the Zora Domain is the quickest way to get to the Ploymus Mountain Cave.

How to use the Mark of the King at Floating Scales Island

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you have the Mark of the King in your inventory, you'll have to work out how to get to the Floating Scales Island. You can access the fish-shaped sky island easily from the Ihen-A Shrine atop Mount Ploymus, where its waterfall "bridge" is clearly visible behind Mipha Court. With your Zora armor equipped, jump and glide across to the waterfall and swim up it. After landing, you need to stand along the right edge of the island while standing on the second level, then look out into the floating debris and walk backwards or forward carefully until you're standing in a spot where some of the debris forms the shape of a water droplet when viewed from a certain angle.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now is where your Mark of the King comes in handy. Equip your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom bow , attach a scale to an arrow, and shoot the arrow straight through the tear drop. This will trigger a beam of light to appear over the reservoir nearby. After returning to speak with Clues to the Sky quest-giver Jiahto, you'll have completed the mission and be able to investigate the phenomenon with Prince Sidon.

