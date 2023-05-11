How to get a bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and go hunting for food

Finding a bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is, thankfully, fairly easy to do once you know where to look. Not only does it give you access to a new food type to cook with, but it's also among the formidable Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons you can collect on your journey, giving you the option of dealing with enemies from afar if you want to pick them off instead of barrelling in.

Being such a useful tool, it's given to you early on in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, not until after you've visited the first Shrine – and trust me, you'll want to get those shrines ticked off quickly if you want to unlock the ability to fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . We have a separate guide to show you how to do that, as well as some other handy Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips to give you a leg-up on Link's quest even in these early stages, but for now let's get you kitted out with your first bow.

How to get a bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll receive a bow and some arrows from the Ranger Construct just after the first of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island shrines. We've marked the location above for you.

After leaving Ukouh Shrine, head all the way down the broken staircase until you reach a pond at the foot of it on your left. Swim across the lake and climb up the short mossy cliff in front of you, composed of smaller flat-topped rocks, until you're at the summit. You should now see a long beam of wood that connects your location to the other side of a large chasm. Check out our guide on how to use beams in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom if you're stuck on how to get from one side to the other.

Once you're safely transported, you'll meet a Maker Construct who is chopping some wood. It will teach you how to use an axe to cut down trees to get wood or large logs, which can be used with your Ultrahand ability to cross over the broken bridge near the waterfall.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Try connecting four logs together, two side-by-side and then stuck to another pair from the chopped end at the bottom, to build a makeshift bridge. Your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities are the answer to most puzzles in this game, after all.

After crossing, veer left and cross over another bridge to the other side of another pond. Here is where you'll find the Ranger Construct, who will give you a bow and some arrows to try your hand at hunting the animals nearby.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Be sure to crouch so you don't scare them away! Their meat gives you plenty of health when cooked with other foraged ingredients, and it can even be used to make powerful warming meals that can help you deal with the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom once you reach Gutanbac Shrine.

