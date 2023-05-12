The full map of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The full map for Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom is revealed here, along with details on the Sky and Depths maps! The map of Hyrule will be recognisable to anybody who played Breath of the Wild before, but there's been more than a few changes, and plenty of additions. We'll lay it all out below, how you can uncover the full map for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and what you need to know about revealing The Sky and Depths maps.

The full Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map of Hyrule revealed

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Above you can see the full map of Hyrule from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as players will experience it for themselves! The surface level map is clearly pretty similar as to how it was in Breath of the Wild, being the same region, though those exploring it will find a range of differences, especially in settled areas and towns.

However, there's more to the map than just that…

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Map

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Sky region above Hyrule is technically as big as the surface itself, though obviously it's a lot less populated than the rest of the region, with archipelagoes of floating islands that you can visit and travel between. The full sky is shown above, though it won't all be accessible from the start of the game, with a couple of areas requiring story events or gear to access. You'll also see the Great Sky Island to the South, which is where the game's tutorial takes place!

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Depths map

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Depths are a huge open space of caverns beneath Hyrule and as big as Hyrule itself, that we're still exploring at time of writing (hence the half-revealed map). However, we can see that the layout of the Depths mimics the layout of Hyrule's surface, such as a curling cavern on the East side to match the curling peninsula on the surface.

How to reveal the map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To reveal the full Hyrule map in your own game, you'll need to find all the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers, which update your Purah Pad with details on the region that the tower is in. These towers also reveal the section of Sky in the same area, so once you find all towers, you'll have the whole Surface and Sky regions revealed!

The Depths is different - that's uncovered by finding Lightroots, giant glowing structures dotted around the Depths that illuminate the section of map they're in. Though not easy to spot, there is a secret to them - there is a Lightroot directly under every Shrine on surface level. That means if you don't know where to look, check the Surface map, then scroll down to the Depths and place a pin under that! You'll find a Lightroot there.

