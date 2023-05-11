Where to find Hestu in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to trade Korok Seeds for stash space

Finding Hestu in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will take a bit of wandering to start with. The lovable giant Korok is back, and if you remember him from Breath of the Wild, you'll be relieved to know that he's just as musical as ever.

The first time you meet Hestu is on the way toward Hebra, right before you come across the first of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom geoglyphs . He vanishes quickly, but the dancing Korok will be a regular sight in your journey since he's the one to talk to if you want more Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons spaces in your inventory, but you can also opt for greater shield or bow and arrow stash space instead.

All Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hestu locations

If you're just itching to find Hestu in Tears of the Kingdom we have all the current and known locations for them here. We've also explained how far you can push your luck making purchases before he cuts you off and eventually relocates. At that point you'll have to complete certain missions to make him move and open up shop again.

First Hestu location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can find Hestu just west of Lookout Landing, as you are heading to the Regional Phenomenon in Rito Village. He will be cowering in fear from the aggressive enemy trees, and once you get rid of them for him, he will offer you increased space in either your weapons, shields, or even your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom bow cache. Each upgrade comes at the price of two Korok Seeds, which are given to you during smaller circumstantial events like helping Koroks meet their friends, popping balloons, and so on. Other events in the game, like helping the construction worker support those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom signs , will give you other rewards for your time. If you're not sure that what you're doing is a Korok puzzle, check the name of your quest giver; only Koroks can give you Korok Seeds for your troubles!

Second Hestu location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The next time you return to Lookout Landing, you'll find Hestu standing next to a large tree just behind the mini-stable. He will again offer you some inventory space upgrades, and he will stay here in Lookout Landing until you've exhausted the offer. When you do, having already shelled out three or four seeds per upgrade, Hestu will refuse to do business with you until you've completed the Deku Tree side quest in the Lost Woods. If you're stuck, our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips guide should help you out.

Third Hestu location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

After completing the Deku Tree side quest, Hestu will stay put in the Lost Woods area of Hyrule. This is where he will be staying, and he will once again be happy to trade seeds for cache expansions. There's no telling if Hestu will decide to move yet again, but so far, for us, he has gotten comfy in the Lost Woods after completing the requisite side quest.

