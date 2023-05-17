The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lost Woods is even harder to explore than last time, as now there's an even thicker fog that immediately teleports Link back to the start before you can get even close to the Deku Tree and the Korok Grove at the centre. However, there is a solution to the strange Lost Woods puzzle, and it's simpler than it looks. We'll cover how to get through the Lost Woods in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below, and how you can find the Deku Tree in the middle.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lost Woods guide and puzzle solution

To reach the Lost Woods in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the trick is to go under the woods via the Depths and Ascend at the right point. The process goes like this:

Head to the Minshi Woods Chasm, back along the road leading to the entrance of the Lost Woods. Jump down the Chasm to the Depths. As always, you'll probably want a lot of Brightbloom Seeds when you're down here. Head Northeast on the path shown above. You'll be able to see a Lightroot in the distance - that's your target. Activate the Lightroot. There's a few in the region, but the one you're looking for is Rikonasum Lightroot, under the very middle of Lost Woods. Go to the Stone Platform next to Rikonasum Lightroot. There's a huge column of stone above the platform going right up to the ceiling. Use Ascend beneath the column shown below! If you're in the right spot, you'll Ascend through it and up into the Korok Grove at the very middle of the Lost Woods!

The Deku Tree will be there, and depending on how much you've given him Korok Seeds, this might be the place at which Hestu in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom starts showing up.

The important thing to do first is to trigger the Musanokir Shrine right next to the Deku Tree, where you pop up the first time. Having this activated will ensure that you can use the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fast travel feature to come back here at any time, skipping the whole sequence beneath the Depths itself. The Korok Grove is actually the location of a whole range of optional side quests you can do, so speak to the Koroks and the Deku Tree and see what they need! The great Tree himself has a particularly deadly quest for you, for which we highly recommend getting the Master Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom first.

