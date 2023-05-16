How to get Rupees in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get Rupees in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there are a variety of ways, and you can even farm Rupees quickly if you know the right methods and process. It's worth doing too - there's a lot of rare armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that you can't get without paying for it, and it's never cheap. Not only that, but wealthier heroes can restock on arrows and food at stores if they're willing to pay - but that's not always possible. If you're finding yourself short on cash and want to make money fast, here are the best ways to get Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are a lot of ways to get Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but here are the best methods we can suggest for even early players.

Some of these will be self-explanatory, but nonetheless, you can click on any of them to find out more, or just scroll down! Admittedly, not all of these will pay out evenly, but if you find yourself needing to make Rupees fast, these will all serve you nicely.

The other thing worth mentioning of course is not just to make Rupees, but to save Rupees. If you need to buy some warm clothes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, make sure you buy the cheapest piece, or see if you can make an elixir or meal that has the same effect instead! If you need arrows, rather than spending on them at a store, head to a Bokoblin camp and steal from them! Little cost-saving measures will ensure you don't burn through the coins you pick up.

Farming Rupees in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by cooking meals with meat

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can sell any meal you cook, but meals with high-quality raw gourmet meat sell for a lot more - and everybody knows the best place for that is the Tabantha Tundra in the North-Northwest side of the map. Our favourite method to farm Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom is to head there and hunt all the moose, foxes and wolves you find, scoop up the meat, then make whatever you can with it back at a cooking pot. Sell that meal to any merchant for a tidy profit!

Hunting Blupees

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These rare blue Rabbits show up briefly when you're hunting Bubbulfrogs to get the Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but they're never around long enough to hit them. If you can find them in the wild, shooting them with arrows causes them to drop Rupees - and if you can shoot them multiple times, they'll drop a lot! Obviously you'll need to have found a bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom first, but our guide can help with that if you haven't already.

If you see a Blupee, be careful. They run the moment they see you or take damage, so crouch a distance away and creep up - then try to jump off something so you can immediately hit it with several slow-motion shots.

Blupees have locations all around the game, but they often show up just outside caves or in wide grassy plains, and never in towns. We found they often spawn outside the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower if you've unlocked that (and you can use our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers guide if you haven't).

Selling Gemstones and Jewels

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you've been in any caves, you'll have seen a lot of rocky outcrops - sometimes black, sometimes luminous blue, sometimes with a yellow tint to them. Smashing those drops Gemstones! There are other ways to get them, but this is the most reliable, and the yellow-tinted ones always drop something great, like Rubies, Sapphires or Diamonds. Killing Talus bosses works too, but obviously that's not the easiest strategy…

These gems can be very useful - fusing them to your weapons means you'll get an elemental power-up, and they're often used for the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom armor upgrades, but if you feel you have more than you need, or you're just desperate for the cash, try selling them! Amber in particular is something you find a lot of, and while it's one of the cheapest minerals, selling it in bulk is a fast way to make cash.

Quests with Rupee rewards

(Image credit: Nintendo)

All quests have rewards of some sort, but if you specifically look for quests that pay good Rupees that will be all the faster! We suggest heading for the headquarters of the Lucky Clover Gazette, the converted stable just Southeast of Rito Village shown above, and doing all the quests in the "Potential Princess Sightings!" questline, each of which grants you a good Rupee reward.

You should also go to the Lookout Landing and pick up the “Messages from an Ancient Era” side quest from the man looking at the giant fallen monolith in the square - finding and photographing more of the monoliths (on the little star-shaped platforms in the Sky realm) will grant you 100 Rupees each when you show him the snapshot!

Fighting the Yiga

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Yiga pop up everywhere - if you see some Mighty Bananas mysteriously lying around that's probably a trap - but you should try and get them to show up by talking to strangers, prodding bananas and exploring the Yiga bases in the Depths. Each Yiga you beat will leave behind some Rupees for you to scoop up! It's not a lot, but it really adds up over time.

Holding up the Hudson signs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can find Hudson's minions all over Hyrule, trying to support signs and in need of help. They're little minigames that have you work out how to hold it up with constructions made with Ultrahand, and you can find out precisely how it all works at our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom support sign puzzle guide. Each sign you hold up gives you twenty Rupees at least, plus some food that you can also sell as above!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission