All Skyview Towers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and how to get in them

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Towers, or Skyview Towers, reveal the full map of Hyrule and allow you to fast travel, launch yourself into the air to reach sky islands and glide to new locations. However, some of the Skyview Towers have puzzles or challenges to unlock them, and need to be fixed or accessed in some unique way. We'll explain how to get to every Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Tower below, as well as how to break in, and all the Tower locations!

All Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Tower locations

There are a total of 15 Skyview Towers to find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and though the Lookout Landing one in Central Hyrule is the first one you'll do, the others can be visited in any order. Use the map above to see which ones you still want to find!

Each of the towers reveals a section of the full Hyrule map when triggered for the first time, allowing players to gradually see the whole map on their Purah Pad. This also covers the sky islands in the area, though not the Depths - those have to be uncovered with Lightroots underground.

Each Tower is pretty visually obvious and should be easy to see from a distance - they're large structures, and the ones you haven't visited yet will have bright spotlights at their base to mark them out. Still, while they're all easy to spot, they're not necessarily easy to access. We'll go through them all below and how you can get inside each one.

1. Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

The entrance to this tower high in the mountains is choked with dangerous thorns, but that should be too much of an issue. Either climb a tree and glide to the door, or use fire to burn them away - a Fire Fruit should do the trick nicely.

2. Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

Pikida Stonegrove Tower is up on a big stone mushroom that'll be very difficult to climb - however, there is a workaround. One side is a half-build wood ladder made of giant planks. It's not finished, but use Ultrahand to add the rest of the loose planks to the bottom, then climb your way up!

3. Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower

Lindor's Brow Tower is in the middle of a really big lake, on a raised island. Our best suggestion is to do what we advised in the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips page - string a load of logs or planks together, making a bridge that you can cross over! Of course, those with a lot of stamina or a way to glide down could also find success.

4. Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

Thyphlo Ruins tower is blocked by a piece of the ruins at the very top that's holding the hatch closed. To open it, use the floating platforms nearby and strap a rocket to each side with Ultrahand, so that they fire the platform straight upwards. Once up there, use Ultrahand to move the obstruction, and the tower can open again!

5. Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

A tower halfway up the volcano with the door stuck closed, but the way to get in is to glide down through the hatch in the very top. You can either climb further up the volcano, or do as we did and Recall some falling rubble, so you can ride it into the sky and jump down from there!

6. Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

This tower has been sabotaged by an Aerocuda! The maintenance worker will direct you just behind it, where you'll see the monster flying around with the console in its claws. It's hard to hit down, but if you put a Keese or Aerocuda Eyeball on your arrow, it'll gain homing power! Once it drops the console, lift it with Ultrahand and place it on its empty perch. The NPC will fix it and render it operable again!

7. Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

The door to this tower is cut off by a big pile of sludge, one of many that pollutes the area. The solution to clear it is to pick one of the Splash Fruit that grows nearby, and either throw or arrow-shoot it at the sludge. That'll wash it away, giving you access to the tower.

8. Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

This is the first tower you'll enter, as part of the "Crisis at Hyrule Castle" main mission. It'll simply be activated by Purah along your journey after exploring the Castle for the first time, and in so doing, she'll then turn on all the other towers in the game so you can activate those too!

9. Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

This mountain tower above the desert is clearly too cold, because the entrance is buried in about twenty feet of snow. To get inside, go to the little Meadela's Mantle Cave nearby, not far North of the tower (coordinates -3975, -1248, 0429). Follow the cave to the underground river, and build a raft to float down it. You'll pass a Bubbulfrog along the way (shoot it to get one of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul Gems), and at the end the river will be obstructed by some scaffolding. Place the raft where we have on the image above (coordinates -3963, -1302, 0377), so you can use Ascend and rise up into the snow-clogged tower!

10. Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Like so many other towers, this one needs repairs. The repairman is at the bottom of the mountain however, and can't get up the broken lift system. To fix it, use Ultrahand to stick a bunch of the nearby metal crates to the left counterweight, just next to the tower. When heavy enough, the counterweight will fall and drag the lift up - with the repairman! He'll fix the tower, allowing access to it.

11. Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

This isn't a puzzle - the tower is simply surrounded by a Bokoblin Camp, including a boss bokoblin! The best thing we can suggest is to fight them one at a time, stay at range where possible, and play cautiously, especially if you're early in the game. The Camp is full of explosive barrels, which are something to be careful of - though a smart player will know to trigger them when the Bokoblins get too close!

12. Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

The door is stuck to this tower, so there's no easy way inside. The solution is to climb down to the west, where you'll find a tunnel entrance just below, "Sahasra Slope Cave" (coordinates 1367, -1191, 0132). Head inside, blowing up the rocks in your way and killing the Horroblins that attack, until you can use your minimap to position yourself just under the tower (coordinates 1339, -1179, 0131). Then use Ascend to pop up into the tower! Once in there, grab the two long sticks that are blocking the door, and you'll have full access.

This tower is open, but the console isn't functioning. To fix it, jump down the well by the entrance and smash through the rock wall in the cave you land in. You'll meet Elmerson, a workman trapped in a cage - to free him, head to the other cave opening to the South, at the bottom of the cliff. Then simply stand on the switch in front of the cage to let him out! He'll go to the tower and fix it straight away.

14. Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

This tower, like Rospro, is completely choked by thorns. However, they're too close to the door to fly over and it's constantly raining, so any fire gets extinguished. The trick is to build a roof out of planks nearby, to stop the rain from reaching the thorns, then burn them with Fire Fruit or any similar weapon.

15. Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

There's no puzzle for this last tower, it's just a big trek to the top of the mountain. For help surviving the frost we can explain the best approach in our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom cold guide, and make sure to bring some weapons to fight the many enemies prowling the mountain. Alternatively, ride some Recalled falling rubble to take a quick shortcut to the top!

