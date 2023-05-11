What are Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul Gems are a strange collectible you'll likely find very early on, dropped by the huge blue Bubbulfrogs found in caves and tunnels around Hyrule and even above it. The Bubbul Gems actually go to a merchant named Koltin, brother of Kilton from the first game, but where do you find Koltin, and what do you get for handing in the gems? We'll explain the nature of Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here, as well as where you can find them and how they link to the strange Satori creature exploring the region…

Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom explained

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bubbul Gems in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are collectible gems that can only be obtained by killing Bubbulfrogs; giant, pale blue creatures that crawl around in cave systems. These Bubbul Gems can then be given to the monster merchant Koltin, who rewards the player with monster costumes and special items that you wouldn't normally be able to get. We'll cover all the details below, because clearly there's a lot to discuss.

How to use Bubbul Gems

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you have a Bubbul Gem, you need to find Koltin, the only merchant who accepts them. Before that triggers you have to do a little quest for Koltin called The Hunt for Bubbul Gems. Once completed, Koltin will move to a new set location near Tarrey Town (though he only appears at night). Unlike a regular trader, you exchange Bubbul Gems for items through an ascending tier list, paying for the next item and never getting an option about what you buy.

Where to find Koltin's location

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Koltin is found first at the Woodland Stable, East of Hyrule Castle and Southwest of Death Mountain, right next to Pico Pond. Behind the Stable, along Pico Pond to the East, is an ugly, multicoloured hot air balloon with a short figure next to it. Speak to him, and you'll get a little introduction to the Brothers Kilton and Koltin.

Koltin wants a Bubbul Gem - you can either give him one in your inventory, or go into the cave he just came out of and kill the Bubbulfrog inside to get one off it, either works. After you give it to him, he'll give you a Bokoblin Mask as a reward, but then vanish.

To find Koltin's shop afterwards, head to Tarrey Town, the little settlement on Lake Akkala in the South Akkala highlands. On the North side of the Town you'll find his brother Kilton, who points at a cliff nearby where the shop will be waiting.

It's important to know that Koltin's shop only appears at night, after 9.00PM, but otherwise you can find him at the exact coordinates: 3661, 2064, 0168, on Ulri Mountain North of Tarrey Town and East of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. His balloon shop certainly sticks out, so if you're close by, it shouldn't be hard to spot.

What can you buy with Bubbul Gems?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bubbul Gems are exchanged with Koltin for a mix of things, but generally he exchanges them 2-5 at a time for either unique clothing (including monster masks that can disguise you to certain enemies), or rare monster parts, like pieces from Hinoxs. He won't change what he sells until you buy something - so there's no point waiting for him to change his next item for sale.

How to farm Bubbul Gems

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bubbul Gems are, as mentioned, dropped by Bubbulfrogs, which are unique creatures that are found in caves. They do not respawn, so once you kill one, it won't come back at any point, and you'll have to find a new cave.

There's actually a way to find Bubbul Gems easily - if you make an offering to a Satori, it will reveal where to find the Bubbul Gems. Here's what to do:

Head to Satori Mountain, West of Hyrule Field and Northeast of the Gerudo Mountains. Head to the top of the mountain, where you'll find a pond with a cherry tree overlooking it, as well as a small shrine at the very base of the tree (Coordinates -2300, -0345, 0350) Put an apple or piece of fruit into the shrine A cutscene will trigger that shows a Satori - a blue rabbit/elk thing - appear. Every cave with a Bubbulfrog in will have its entrance marked temporarily with blue light you can see from a distance. This lasts roughly an in-game day.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is your chance! Run around getting those Bubbulfrogs and Gems to bring back to Koltin before the Satori's blessing disappears - he'll certainly appreciate it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission