How to fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom using the Purah Pad

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fast travel can be done with your Purah Pad, but only once you've visited the first three shrines on the Great Sky Island. Much like his Sheikah Slate in Zelda Breath of the Wild, Link's Purah Pad has a map that will allow you to fast travel to any shrine you've visited in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . Sadly, though, you can't do it fresh off the bat.

The ability to fast travel, like finding Link's shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , is something you'll want to do immediately. It's an especially useful mechanic that makes travelling across the three huge map areas that much easier, since later on, you'll be able to quickly travel to any of the shrines or Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers you've unlocked so far. Of course, you can always tame a wild pony and ride horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom after reaching a certain point. Check out our guide for specifics on how to go about that.

When it comes to fast travel, though, you'll need to have made your way to the first three available Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island shrines, and have collected a Light of Blessing orb from each. Once you have all the orbs to unlock the Temple of Time, here's how to use the Purah Pad to unlock fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll need three Lights of Blessing if you want to fast travel between shrines using your Purah Pad in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This will require you to have visited the first three shrines – Ukouh, In-Isa, and Gutanbac – where as well as the Blessing orb, you'll learn a new skill to help Link on his quest.

Each shrine will bestow you with a unique ability to operate with your demon arm. The powerful Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fuse skill, for example, lets you combine weapons with found objects. Once you're given the new skill, however, keep making your way through the temple and testing out your new ability on the puzzles given.

There are three key abilities in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but they will only be a permanent part of your gameplay once you receive the Light of Blessing at the end of each Shrine. With all three Blessings under your belt, you're now free to head back to the Temple of Time.

You can fuse your wings to the Zonai fans that you'll find on a ramp near Gutanbac Shrine, and soar back down to the Temple. Jump off the wings, land safely in the pond with a graceful dive, and head up to the closed doors. After a cutscene plays out and you're given the Rewind ability, Rauru will show you how to open the Purah Pad and select a Shrine to fast travel to:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Visit more shrines as you go, spotting them via the glowing green swirls over each one, to unlock more fast travel points throughout each map level. Later on you'll be able to use your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom camera on your Purah Pad to make keeping track of your surroundings that much easier, or just to take selfies in pretty places.

