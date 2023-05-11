How to get the camera in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and take photos with the Purah Pad

To get the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom camera on your Purah Pad you'll need to complete a specific mission from Josha and Robbie at Lookout Landing. Camera Work in the Depths sees your Purah Pad's most basic yet useful tool shine, meaning it's not only for scanning maps while soaring with your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom glider .

The mission is a short yet incredibly helpful one, especially for getting to grips with how to handle the gloomy Depths. There are no lights down there, so be sure to bring a healthy stash of Brightbloom Seeds to shoot into the ether with your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom bow . Let's not get ahead of ourselves though; here's what you need to do to unlock your camera in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and how to view your snapped images from your album.

How to get the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom camera

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Robbie will set up your Purah Pad's Tears of the Kingdom camera when you talk to him and Josha at Lookout Landing. He will ask you to come on an expedition with him to the Depths to investigate some statues, and since scientist Josha would like photographic evidence of these man made structures, Robbie is all too eager to show you how to use your camera.

This mission is not a huge undertaking, unlike restoring your master sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom or finding lost memory fragments using Tears of the Kingdom geoglyphs . Still, after chatting to Robbie at Lookout Landing and agreeing to meet him in the Depths, you'll want to make your way to the Gloom chasm just in front of the Jiosin Shrine, due south of Hyrule Castle. Jump on in, and when you reach the bottom, start shooting Brightbloom seeds into the ground ahead of you to make your way to the first Lightroot. These work similarly to Skyview Towers in that activating them will illuminate a section of the Depths, making it show up on your map, too.

Once you've activated the two Lightroots as you follow Robbie's trail, you'll find him waiting by a statue for you to take a picture of it. Simply open your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom abilities menu by tapping L, then use the right joystick to select the Camera in the top-right. After the end of this mission, you'll be able to snap photos of anything you see in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . All your pictures will be saved in the Album on your Purah Pad menu. Just hit the – button to check them out.

