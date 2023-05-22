Zelda Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch for weapons and materials

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch lets you dupe any item in your inventory. There are two versions – one for materials, and another for holdable items – and I'll cover both here in this guide. All you have to do, broadly, is attach items to arrows, then drop and pick them up while juggling menus. It's fiddly, with some specific timings but get it right but, when you check your inventory, these glitches should give you two of whatever you're trying to copy.

It might be time-consuming, but duplication glitches could turn your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom session into an all-out rupee fest. You'll be able to sell those high-value ores and still have plenty left over to bring to the armor-strengthening Great Fairies in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , as long as you don't mind the slightly trial and error approach of enacting the glitch.

As well as the material dupe glitch, I'm also covering how to duplicate any weapon or shield. It's a great workaround if you're struggling with weapon durability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , so you won't have to save your heaviest hitters for boss fights. If you're sick of scouring the lands and just want to see results, here's a step by step guide to the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch for materials and for weaponry.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch instructions

Here are the dupe glitches I'll be covering in this guide:

Materials dupe glitch using bows

Weapons and shields dupe glitch using a manual save

How to duplicate materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To do the Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch for materials, ensure you have two Zelda Tears of the Kingdom bows and at least one unit of the material you wish to duplicate. Once you're ready, follow these steps:

1. Equip a bow and attach a material

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first step of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom dupe glitch is to equip any bow, tap ZR to aim, then hit the up button on the D pad and scroll along until you find the item you wish to copy. I selected the Octorok Tentacle, and as you can see above, I only had one of them to begin with. Note that you should not use your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fuse ability here – just attach the item to your arrow and let go.

2. Open the pause menu and drop the equipped bow

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With the material attached to your bow, press the + button to pause the game. Scroll to the Bows and Arrows inventory, select your equipped bow, press A, and drop it. Be sure not to select "Remove", since this just unequips it.

3. Equip another bow, and then quickly pause and unpause

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Select any other bow to equip, and then quickly press the + button twice as fast as you can. This is where it's possible to mess up the glitch, as you need to unpause and pause this menu as quickly as possible.

4. Drop the second bow, unpause, and pick both bows back up again

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Back in the Bows and Arrows inventory, select the bow you currently have equipped and drop that one too. Now you can unpause and pick up both bows again. If the glitch worked, you should have a duplicate item of the one you attached to the first bow. Try again if not, and focus on pausing and unpausing as quickly as your thumb will let you. There's no maximum capacity on how many of each material you can hold, so this really is an infinite Zelda Tears of the Kingdom dupe glitch if you want to go all-out and duplicate every material in your inventory.

How to duplicate weapons or shields in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If it's weapons and shields you're trying to duplicate, all you need to do is have the weapon you wish to copy already in your inventory. This method is slightly trickier than the bow and arrow method, since it involves manual saves, but it does rely on the rapid pause-unpause maneuver as well. Here's how it works, step by step.

1. Equip item to duplicate

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To get started with this weapons dupe glitch, you'll just need at least two weapons in your inventory. The first weapon you select should be the item you wish to duplicate, and the other is just a placeholder. Hit the + button and open your weapon inventory – or shield inventory, if you're duplicating one of those – and equip the target item.

2. Save, drop the first weapon and equip a new one

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With your weapon equipped, hit the B button to unpause briefly and then pause again using +. Scroll along until you get to the System menu in the pause screen, and save your game. It's important to unpause for a moment before you open the System menu to perform the save, since the glitch won't work otherwise.

Save menu still open, scroll back to the weapon or shield inventory screen, drop your first weapon, and select another. I'm trying to copy my Black Moblin Hammer, so I dropped it and equipped another melee weapon instead.

3. Quickly press + twice, drop the weapon, then load your save

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Just like in the bow method, pause and unpause the game as quickly as you can. Now drop the weapon, scroll along the pause menus back to the System menu, and load the save file you've just created. Be careful not to save a second time, as this will make you lose your target item!

When your save loads up, you should have one copy of your target dupe weapon on the ground and the other should be in your inventory. Getting this glitch to work might take some practice, so be sure to try copying some less valuable weapons or shields first to get the timing down.

