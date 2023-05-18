How many Shrines are there in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? There's actually even more than there were in Breath of the Wild, though considering how much the map has been scaled up, it might not be quite as many as you think. We'll go over the full number of Zonai Shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below, and what that equates to in terms of the rewards you can get.

How many Shrines are there in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are a total of 152 Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the vast majority of which are found on the surface - but there are still some in the Sky realm, such as the initial four Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island Shrines you do during the game's tutorial.

For context, this is 32 more than Breath of the Wild, which had 120 total (not including DLC additions). The reason for this is pretty obvious - with the expanded Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hyrule map, that leaves more room for Shrines up in the air, with 32 of them (by our count) being aerial! That being said, it's also worth pointing out that there are no Shrines in the Depths - instead, there's Lightroots, which are directly underneath all the surface Shrines.

How many times can you level up with Light of Blessings from Shrines?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With 132 Shrines available in Tears of the Kingdom, that means you should be able to use the Goddess Statues to increase Link's Stamina and Hearts a total of 33 times. However, you'll also get five Hearts from doing the main dungeon boss fights across the story, a little extra on top of that already-massive number!

