Here's how many Korok Seeds there are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you're wondering how many Korok Seeds there are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, prepare to balk. There are 100 more seeds available in this game compared to the previous instalment, and with an even bigger map to explore, it'll be a tough mission to catch 'em all. Still, Korok Seeds are the only way to expand your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons stash, so you might want to think about taking them seriously at some point.

The seeds are given to you by Koroks, either after completing tasks for them or doing small puzzles, and they can then be traded with a much bigger Korok for more inventory space. If you're having trouble tracking down Hestu's locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , we've got you covered. You'll get a very, uh, special reward from the maraca-shaking forest creature once you bring him all of the seeds, and if you're wondering how many Korok Seeds are actually in Tears of the Kingdom, we have the exact number right here.

How many Korok seeds are there in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are 1000 Korok seeds in total in Tears of the Kingdom, meaning 100 more than in Breath of the Wild . At first it might feel as if you're running into a needy Korok everywhere you turn, but since most Korok puzzles give you just one or two each, don't be fooled. Finding all 1000 is no easy task, and the rewards for doing so are less than appealing.

Sure, cache upgrades are nice, but there's only so many you need in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom before it just feels silly. What do you get instead after returning all 1000 Korok Seeds to Hestu? Well, let's put it this way: it's called Hestu's Gift, and it apparently smells quite bad. If you think its icon looks like a piece of poop, that's because it is one.

Finding all 1000 Korok Seeds will make Hestu so very pleased with you, he will offer to dance any time you ask him to. Considering you'll have seen him dance countless times already, however, it hardly feels like a reward indicative of your many, many hours spent scouring the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map . If you're looking for a more worthwhile or useful set of collectibles, check out our guide to all armor sets in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to have Link strutting about in style.

