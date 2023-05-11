When do you get a glider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

You'll get the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom glider once you've reached Lookout Landing, although it would certainly have been useful earlier. It's Purah's gift for being the first person to test out those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers, since its ability to let you coast along on the wind allows you to jump off high places and land safely – no lake needed to break your fall. Your Purah Pad will also let you snap pictures, serving as your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom camera once unlocked.

Gliders are a common sighting in the franchise, and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is no exception to this rule. Link's glider is one of his most basic tools, so thankfully it's not a missable item that's possible to overlook. Much like unlocking fast travel in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , however, there are certain main plot points you'll need to have hit before you can take to the skies. Here's how to get the glider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, including the missions you'll need to have completed in order to unlock it.

How to get the glider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You won't receive the glider until you complete a main mission called To the Kingdom of Hyrule. This mission starts having successfully tracked down the first four Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Island shrines and landed safely in the Surface realm. From here, you'll need to make your way toward the floating Hyrule Castle, glowing an ominous red in the distance, since on your way there you'll find Lookout Landing.

After investigating the grounds beneath the floating castle and reporting back to Purah at Lookout Landing, she will show you how to interact with Skyview Towers across the realm. These serve not only as launch pads into the skies, but as an opportunity to use your Purah Pad map to download the terrain plan of your surrounding area. After using the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower for the first time, you'll be able to hit the X button while midair to drift safely back to land using your new glider. Check in with Purah once more, and there you have it – your glider should be permanently in your inventory, ready to use whenever you take a leap of faith or otherwise.

Your glider will be especially useful when it comes to spotting those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom geoglyphs dotted across the Surface map. We have a guide on how exactly these work, but what are they? Well, it might have something to do with that broken Legend of Zelda master sword sitting in your inventory.

